49ers, Redskins Accused Of 'hypocrisy' After Showing Support For Blackout Tuesday

San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins faced social media backlash for their participation in the online movement 'Blackout Tuesday.' The social movement got support from celebrities and athletes across the globe, as people came together to show their solidarity towards the protests against racial injustice in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. However, the 49ers and the Redkins were subject to social media criticism as fans called the franchises 'hypocrites' for their previous acts of racism.

San Francisco 49ers branded 'hypocrites' by fans on social media

San Francisco 49ers participated the in Blackout Tuesday campaign by sharing an all-black photo to their social media handles. However, their support for the fight to end racism in the US was deemed "unfair" by fans on social media as they reminded the franchise of the ousting of quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2017. Kaepernick gained national interest in 2016 after he opted against standing during the national anthem for the entirety of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick, who had been a political activist against racial injustice and police brutality, chose to kneel during the national anthem as a sign of protest. His actions were widely criticised, which resulted in his exit from the 49ers ahead of the following season.

While Kaepernick himself opted out of his contract, it was reported that the 49ers were looking for a way to get rid of the quarterback considering his controversial nature. Since 2017, Kaepernick has so far struggled to engineer a move back to the NFL. Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to remind the 49ers of their recent act of racism against Colin Kaepernick.

I think you meant Blackball Tuesday...I digress https://t.co/S0r7IHd7DZ — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) June 2, 2020

Y’all might want to sit this one out pic.twitter.com/7kHKEvVMVF — Smaug🌹 (@Smaug55) June 2, 2020

AIN'T THIS YOU pic.twitter.com/PaUGS6AZew — Two Virgils Type Nigga, On God. (@Thugg_Speedman) June 2, 2020

Washington Redskins urged to change their names amid protests against racism

Meanwhile, the Redkins endured the same fate as the 49ers for their participation in the Blackout Tuesday campaign. Unlike the 49ers, Washington Redksins were criticised on social media for using 'Redskins' in their name. The Redskins have been criticised in the past for their name, which has been considered racist towards Native Americans. Fans suggested the Redskins could rather show their support for the protests by changing their name instead. High-profile names like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the social media bashing of the Redskins.

Want to really stand for racial justice? Change your name. https://t.co/XTlIJrfNx4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2020

Ah, yes, the Washington Redskins, whose name and logo was deemed “disparaging to Native Americans” by the U.S. trademark office and an appeal court. The name and logo against which the NCAI has petitioned since the 1940s. They’ll using this time to post black boxes and be allies! https://t.co/8UQcMwB8P5 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) June 2, 2020

I feel like maybe there’s something else you could do to stand against racism. https://t.co/pC0KbXenKr — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 2, 2020

