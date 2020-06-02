Colin Kaepernick NFL Career Ended Because 'he Was Bad For Business': Joe Lockhart

The illustrious Colin Kaepernick NFL career was cut short according to ex-NFL executive Joe Lockhart since he was 'bad for business'. Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in the United States in 2016 has been a regularly flouted on social media platforms after the tragic murder of George Floyd. Throughout the Colin Kaepernick NFL career, the quarterback's silent protests started a social justice conversation around the league. Here's a look at the Colin Kaepernick NFL career, the Colin Kaepernick kneeling episode and why did Colin Kaepernick stop playing football.

Colin Kapernick kneeling: Joe Lockhart believes Colin Kaepernick NFL career ended because he was not worthy for his team

In his column with the CNN, former NFL executive Joe Lockhart has claimed that the Colin Kaepernick NFL career ended because he was bad for business. Lockhart said that after the Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest, no teams wanted to sign him as he was controversial despite his talents. Kaepernick was not playing during the 2017 NFL season and according to Lockhart, commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL executives tried to persuade teams to sign the QB.

Lockhart said owners continued to worry about the financial impact and one team executive told him that the club projected losing 20% of its season ticket holders if they signed on Kaepernick. Lockhart added Colin Kaepernick became the symbol of black men being treated differently than white men in America and it was reinforced every day when Kaepernick sat out of football. The former NFL executive suggested that the Vikings, who are located in the centre of the controversy in Minnesota, offer Colin Kaepernick a contract, calling for a change.

Colin Kaepernick NFL career: The Colin Kaepernick kneeling protest

In the San Francisco 49ers third preseason game of the 2016 season, Colin Kaepernick was noticed sitting down during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as opposed to the tradition of standing. In the post-game interview, the quarterback said that he not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of colour. He added that he could not be selfish and think about his NFL career as the issue was more important than football.

The former 49ers star's protests started after a series of African-American murders, which lead to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. At the time of the Colin Kaepernick kneeling, he said that he will continue processing till the flag represents what it is supposed to. The 2016 season ended up being his last in the NFL season to date, with the quarterback yet to be signed by a franchise since being a free agent.

Why did Colin Kaepernick stop playing football? Was Colin Kaepernick banned by the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick NFL career came to an abrupt end after opting out of his contract in 2016. Since then, the quarterback is a free-agent with no NFL franchise willing to put in a deal to sign the former 49ers star. The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens failed in attempts to add the quarterback to their roster, leading to allegations that Kaepernick was being blackballed because of his on-field political statements as opposed to his performance. The quarterback filed a lawsuit against the league in 2017, citing collusion in ending his NFL career.

In February 2019, Colin Kaepernick withdrew the case after a settlement was reached and he opted for a scouting trial for the first time since 2017. So while the NFL did not have Colin Kaepernick banned, his protests against the authorities resulted in the Colin Kaepernick NFL career being cut short.

