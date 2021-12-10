Abu Dhabi GP: Fernando Alonso Predicts Who Will Win Verstappen Vs Hamilton F1 Title Battle

Two-time F1 Drivers' Champion Fernando Alonso has had his say on who will win the title this season between Mercedes F1's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP.

The two championship protagonists are currently level on points (369.5), with the Dutchman having a slide edge owing to more race wins this year. Verstappen has won nine GPs, while Hamilton has won eight.

Fernando Alonso comments on Verstappen vs Hamilton title battle

Fernando Alonso reckons Max Verstappen deserves to win the F1 Drivers' Championship this year more than Lewis Hamilton as he has been 'one step ahead' of every other driver this year. Alonso watched the Dutchman's final Q3 run closely at the Saudi Arabian GP last week when the Red Bull driver was on course for a dominant pole position, only to see his efforts go in vain after crashing into the final corner. Consequently, some pundits also labelled the lap 'one of the greatest laps that never was.'

FASTEST SECTORS 🚀



It's looking close between Mercedes and Red Bull 👀



Lewis ➡️ Max ➡️ Valtteri #F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/V99I57VNIN — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

When asked who he believes will win this weekend, Alonso replied,

"Mercedes lately, I think is a little bit more performing, and they won a couple of races now, but Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us. We saw the lap in Jeddah until he touched the wall in the last corner. That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull, so I think in a way, but that's my opinion. Mercedes, they deserve the constructors' championship because I think the car is superior, and Max maybe overall in the year was driving one step ahead of everyone."

The Spaniard then explained what makes the Verstappen vs Hamilton battle so entertaining this season. "I think no advice because they are very well prepared, they are committed, they are fast, they are professional, no mistakes, both of them driving at the limits, so I think it's very interesting to watch from the outside. They are very well prepared, and that's good," added the Alpine F1 driver.

F1 fans will witness history at this weekend's Abu Dhabi GP as both drivers are fighting for personal milestones. If Lewis Hamilton wins the title, it will be his record eighth Drivers' Championship and will move one clear of Michael Schumacher, who won seven. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will hope to win his maiden F1 title this weekend.