Last Updated:

Abu Dhabi GP: Netizens React As Max Verstappen Beats Lewis Hamilton In Controversial Final

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi GP title after overtaking  Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic and controversial final lap that left Netizens divided

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Max Verstappen

Image: Twitter/Planet_F1


Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first Formula One World Championship title after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, overtaking Lewis Hamilton in a dramatic and controversial final lap. With this, he became the first Dutchman to win the title and the second for Red Bull after Sebastian Vettel.

Lewis Hamilton appeared to be heading for his record eighth crown after leading from the start but a late crash for Nicholas Latifi's Williams brought out the Safety Car. While there was no controversy about the safety car being brought out since there was a safety issue, what happened after was discussed for days to come. There seemed to be confusion with the race control as first they stated that they would not allow lapped cars to overtake, but sooner gave out a different statement and confirmed that lapped cars would be able to overtake. With lapped cars being allowed to overtake, Verstappen was right behind Hamilton on much fresher tyres, allowing him to pass the Brit easily.

READ | Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting warns of series whitewash for England after Brisbane defeat

Here is how netizens reacted to the Abu Dhabi GP results and the controversial final lap

While most of Mercedes's F1 fans felt that the race was 'surely rigged' others congratulated Max Verstappen on his first championship. 

 

Abu Dhabi GP: Here is what Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the race

Max Verstappen won his first Formula One championship, and was elated with his win “It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I had the opportunity on the last lap. it’s incredible. It’s insane. My team and Honda deserve it. I love them so much. I also want to say a big thanks to Checo.” he said to the media in a conference after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

READ | UFC 269 Results: Charles Oliveira retains lightweight title, Julianna Pena emerges winner

While Lewis Hamilton, who many think was robbed of his eighth championship due to controversial decisions congratulated his opponent and said that his team has worked really hard this season. He said, “Firstly a big congratulations to Max and to his team,” he says. “We have done a great job this year. Everyone has worked so hard in the most difficult of seasons. I’ve been feeling great in the car this past couple of months. I wish everyone to stay safe and have a good Christmas with their families.”  Lewis Hamilton was heard as saying on Sky Sports.

READ | Foo Fighters cancel F1 Abu Dhabi concert for medical reasons

Image: Twitter/ Planet_F1

READ | Abu Dhabi GP results: Max Verstappen wins maiden F1 championship amid massive controversy
Tags: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Abu Dhabi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com