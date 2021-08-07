Aditi Ashok Golf Round 4 Live Streaming: How To Watch Tokyo Olympics Golf Final LIVE

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok on Friday, 6 August 2021, had a good run in round three of Golf at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and will look to carry forward her momentum going into the final round. Aditi Ashok ended round 3 in 2nd place. The golfer has maintained a strong position across all days and has a good chance of bagging an Olympic medal. Meanwhile, Diksha too had a very great outing. She carded a bogey-free last 9 and will look to end on a high note. Here is all you need to know on 'How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf final LIVE' and Aditi Ashok Golf Round 4 Live Streaming details.

How to watch Tokyo Olympics golf final LIVE: Aditi Ashok Golf Round 4 Live Streaming

The live streaming for Golf (Women's Golf Round 4) at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 3:00 AM IST (Saturday, August 7) and fans can watch the live-action on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX, and Sony SIX HD. While regional language commentary will be telecasted on Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4, and Sony TEN 4 HD. Additionally, all Indian events will be live on Doordarshan. Aditi Ashok Golf Round 3 Live Streaming will be done by Sony Liv for OTT users.

Where does Aditi Ashok stand currently?

Aditi Ashok is currently three strokes behind World No. 1 Nelly Korda who is in the first place. The golfer occupies the 2nd place and is ahead of four golfers who are tied at the third spot (Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Mone Inami).

Aditi Ashok Golf Round 4 Live Streaming: Weather can play spoilsport

An official statement released by the Kasumigaseki Country Club indicates that the golf event could be disrupted by bad weather. In case the weather conditions are not favourable, the event will be moved to Sunday. If the weather continues to remain unfavourable on August 8, the tournament will be considered a 54 hole tournament and the winners will be announced based on the leaderboard from Round 3.

Image credits: AP