Afghan MMA Fighter Booked In Delhi For Having 2 Passports After Brawl At MMA Event

Afghan MMA star Abdul Azim Badakhshi has been booked in Delhi after he was found having two passports, days after his involvement in an ugly brawl outside the ring during Matrix Fight Night (MFN) 9 event. As per Bollywood actor and popular MMA talk show host Parvin Dabas, Badakhshi was found to have possession of the Indian passport, alongside his Afghan passport. At the same time, MMA star was also found to have an Aadhar Card, which is issued exclusively to Indian citizens only.

As per reports, Badakhshi allegedly led a brutal attack on Indian MMA star Srikant Sekhar in New Delhi on June 24. As a result of the blow, Srikant suffered a broken jaw among other injuries, and was later hospitalized. Meanwhile, Dabas claimed that Badakshi was trying to flee India after the details about the attack on Srikant started to gain attention. However, it is pertinent to mention that Badakshi is currently under investigation and is yet to be arrested.

“MMA fighter Abdul Azim Badakshi holding two passports, Afghani and Indian and having made an Aadhar card (god knows how) is attempting to flee tonight…not sure if FIR has been filed yet by @DelhiPolice am being told same is being done under bailable offences,” Parvin Dabas said. In a second tweet, Dabas went on to shed his thoughts about the attack on Srikant. “Even though it was an attempt to murder Indian mma fighter @srikantsekhar1 by him and the mob…he is now attempting to flee the country…hope the powers that be do something to stop him @HMOIndia @MumbaiPolice @NIA_India @india @htTweets @TimesNow @timesofindia @rajeshkalra,” Dabas added. Later in the day, Dabas informed that Srikant has filed an FIR against the Afghan fighter.

The brawl took place just after the fight between Seth Rosario and Zahoor Shah, which was the final bout for the night. MFN commentator Rahul Chhabra later revealed details about the incident and unleashed a wrath on the Afghan fighter for his actions. Chhabra suggested that Badakhshi should be banned globally. He termed the brawl as an attempt to murder and mob lynching, referring to the viral video of the incident.

