Albert Pujols Contract: How Much Will The 3-time MVP Earn At Dodgers?

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has agreed on a major-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers as the defending champions make up for their injury crisis. The 41-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Angles last week and was in the final year of his decade-long contract. With the MLB legend finding a new home, here's a look at how much will Albert Pujols earn with Dodgers, Albert Pujols contract, Albert Pujols career and other details.

How much will Albert Pujols earn with Dodgers? Albert Pujols salary details

Albert Pujols was designated by the Angels for assignment on May 6, with the intention to release him. The 41-year-old was in the final season of a 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Angels in free agency in 2011 and became a free agent after clearing waivers. The Albert Pujols contract earnings will be worth $30 million in 2021 from the Angles, while the Dodgers will only pay Pujols a prorated league minimum. The Albert Pujols salary accounts for $573,000, which will total $431,290 with 140 days remaining in the MLB season.

The Albert Pujols Dodgers deal suits both parties, with the MLB legend saying that his role will be whatever the team needs it to be. He made his Dodgers debut on Monday night, hitting cleanup and driving in a run in a 3-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pujols will mostly be there to boost the Dodgers’ right-handed bench depth and his greatest utility will be as a pinch hitter for the defending champions. Rookies Sheldon Neuse and D.J. Peters have been the primary right-handed hitters off the bench for the Dodgers and Pujols arrival strengthens the roster which has struggled with injuries.

Albert Pujols career

Pujols is a three-time MVP who earned one All-Star appearance with the Los Angeles Angels after making nine in his first 11 seasons with the St Louis Cardinals. The 41-year-old ranks fifth in major-league history with 667 career home runs and was slashing .198/.250/.372 with five home runs in 92 plate appearances this season prior to his release. He won the World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011 and is a sure shot to be named in the Hall of Fame in the future. With 14 seasons of 100 or more RBIs, Pujols is one of only four players in MLB history to have topped 2,000 RBIs in his career, surpassing Alex Rodriguez for third place on the official all-time list during the 2020 season.

(Image Courtesy: Dodgers Instagram)