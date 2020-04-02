Aldon Smith Agrees To Contract With Dallas Cowboys, NFL Reinstatement Awaited

Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith has reportedly agreed to a contract with Dallas Cowboys. Aldon Smith, who last played an NFL game in 2015, was released by the Raiders in 2017 after several legal concerns. The 30-year-old is believed to be clean and sober for over nine months now, which prompted the Cowboys to offer him a contract.

Breaking: The #dallascowboys have signed former Pro Bowl LB/DE Aldon Smith to a one-year, marking the end of a 4-year absence. Clean and sober now, incredible how much he’s turned his life around. @NFLonFOX @dallascowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson Rematch Could Feature NFL Stars Tom Brady And Peyton Manning

Aldon Smith contract details with Cowboys

A former All-Pro defensive end, Aldon Smith has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Cowboys. It is further reported that Aldon Smith's contract with Dallas includes a $2 million base salary with an additional $2 million in incentives. The 30-year-old expressed his delight on Instagram after agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys. Aldon Smith shared a picture of him on the social media platform with the caption that read, 'Life is good. I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.'

Also Read | NFLPA Describes Change In CBA Language As Not “substantive”

Aldon Smith NFL return confirmed?

However, Smith could officially join the Cowboys only after he is reinstated by the NFL. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes the Cowboys are confident that the league will allow Aldon Smith to return to the league after almost a four-year hiatus.

Aldon Smith’s contract with the #Cowboys begins when he is officially reinstated. But clearly, Dallas is confident it will happen. When on the field, few do it better. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 2, 2020

Contrastingly, several reports also suggest that Smith could find it difficult to reason with the NFL, especially with his status currently believed to be 'unresolved'. The one-time Pro Bowler was embroiled in several legal issues in the past, which includes multiple DUI arrests, possession of illegal assault weapons and hit-and-run and vandalism charges among other felony counts. As previously mentioned, it is believed Smith has been sober for the better part of the year as he aims to turn his NFL career around.

Also Read | Bears Finalize Contracts With Former All-Pro Quinn, Ifedi

Aldon Smith contract and Aldon Smith career stats

Smith was drafted by San Francisco 49ers in 2011, where he played till 2017 before heading to the Raiders. Before his career went spiralling down due to his off-field activities, Smith was widely considered to be one of the most promising outside linebackers in the league. Aldon Smith played 59 regular-season games where he registered a total of 47.5 sacks and 180 tackles.

Also Read | Titans GM Wants Long-term Deal With NFL Rushing Leader Henry