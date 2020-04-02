Tiger Woods Vs Phil Mickelson Rematch Could Feature NFL Stars Tom Brady And Peyton Manning

The much-anticipated rematch between golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson may finally become a reality this year. It was earlier reported that Woods and Mickelson were discussing a potential sequel to their 2018 face-off, which will be a charity match for coronavirus relief efforts. Since then, multiple publications in the United States broke down details of a potential showdown stating, Woods and Michelson could possibly be joined by two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history - Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Hearing Tiger v Phil II might indeed be happening as a PPV event but that the caveat is that each will have a partner. Two names being mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson match to feature Tom Brady and Peyton Manning?

Several reports have confirmed that the said 'Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson match' will be a televised charity event for coronavirus relief efforts in the US. It is believed, organisers are trying to rope in as many stars as possible for the hyped rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. Certain reports also suggest that other stars from the PGA, NFL and NBA could also be involved in the event. Former NBA star Charles Barkley is reportedly set to handle the commentary duties for the match.

The 2018 face-off between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson saw the latter walk out with a reported $9 million prize money after he beat Woods on the 22nd hole. The match took place in Las Vegas and was titled 'The Match: Tiger v. Phil'

While details surrounding the match remains sparse, Golf.com suggests the charity match could pair Tiger Woods with one of the quarterbacks and Phil Mickelson will pair with the other. It is common knowledge that Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are avid golfers. Manning, who retired from the NFL in 2015, previously faced off against Tiger Woods in the 2019 Memorial Tournament.

As of now, the dates for the charity match remains unknown. However, US publications predict, the event could be scheduled around weeks before all sporting activities resume in the country. Furthermore, the event will reportedly take place and Florida and will be broadcasted on TNT without a live crowd. It even reported that players would follow the social distancing guidelines laid down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

