Alex Rodriguez Trolled For Repetitively Wanting Players To Bunt During Braves Vs Reds Game

Former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez may be widely regarded as one of best players in MLB history. However, the same cannot be said when it comes to his skills as an announcer. A batting average of .295 and 696 career home runs and still A-Rod is being trolled by fans for wanting a bunt.

The former MLB player-turned announcer took the mics on Wednesday night for the Wildcard Series game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. The opening game of the series failed to live up the hype as both teams struggled to get going with their offensive play. The game entered extra innings without a score on the board, becoming the longest scoreless game in MLB postseason history.

With the game being far from an exciting contest, fans had to look elsewhere for some fun - in comes Alex Rodriguez with the mic. Working as an announcer for ESPN, the 45-year-old was heavily roasted by fans on social media for repeatedly wanting players to bunt. Rodriguez was seemingly adamant that the team that decides to sacrifice bunt would eventually take the tie home.

Alex Rodriguez's repetitive demand from players of both sides to play a sacrifice bunt gave rise to a slew of memes on social media:

Another inning with runners stranded in scoring position.



Will A-Rod get to see a bunt? pic.twitter.com/KGK4DtahDx — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) September 30, 2020

For a guy who hit close to 700 home runs, A-Rod sure likes talking about bunting a lot. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger1530) September 30, 2020

the year is 2023



braves-reds game 1 is scoreless heading to the bottom of 917th



a-rod is staking his career earnings begging for a bunt



atlanta still has bench players available — Zach Dillard (@Zach_Dillard) September 30, 2020

The social media trolling of Alex Rodriguez reached to a point that the 14-time All-Star was trending on Twitter on Wednesday night. The 45-year-old even addressed the criticism during the broadcast as he jokingly said that Braves fans mute the audio when they hear his voice.

A-Rod just mentioned how people mute the game when he announces, he def saw our tweets #Braves fam. 😂😂😂😂 — Taylor Bryan (TB) 🎤 (@TBSBraves) September 30, 2020

Atlanta Braves managed to clinch Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Wednesday after Freddie Freeman scored the winning hit in the 13th inning, bringing an end to the longest scoreless duel in postseason history. The win also means the Braves won a postseason opener for the first time since winning the Game 1 of the NL Division Series in 2001.

What an amazing, crazy day! Our first game at Noon, was a pitcher’s duel 1-0, @Braves win. 13 hours later, @Yankees win a slugfest 10-9.



That’s baseball.

⁰Can’t wait to do it again! Game 2 Braves/Reds in about 10 hours. LET’S GOOO!! @MLB @ESPN @buster #MattyV #Postseason — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 1, 2020

Yankees vs Indians: Yankees to ALDS after a thrilling late win on Wednesday

Elsewhere, it was a thrilling delight for Alex Rodriguez's former employers, the Yankees. The New York Yankees swept the American League Wildcard Series after a 10-9 win over Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. After dropping Game 1 to the Yanks, the Indians got off to a blazing start taking a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning. However, Cleveland failed to make the start count, allowing the Yankees to take the lead by the end of the fifth.

Thereon, it was a back-and-forth tie between the two which was settled in the top of the ninth inning, courtesy of a winning hit from DJ LeMahieu. The Yankees managed to strike the Indians out for none in the final inning to clinch the series.

New York Yankees will meet AL East rivals Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. The Rays swept Toronto Blue Rays in the Wildcard Series. The best-of-five ALDS tie will begin on Monday, October 5.

(Image Credits: MLB Official Website, Twitter)