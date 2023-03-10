All You Need To Know About F1 World Champions Red Bull Racing's Showrun In Mumbai

The reigning F1 World Champions Red Bull Racing are all set to take to the streets of Mumbai for a much-anticipated showrun. F1 legend David Coulthard will drive four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel’s RB7 car in Bandra this weekend. Vettel won his third drivers world championship with the RB7 in 2011. Meanwhile, a bike stunt riding show featuring renowned pro stunt rider Arunas ‘Aras’ Gibieza is also scheduled to be held at the showrun.

Details about the Mumbai Red Bull showrun tickets

The tickets for the event have been divided into four categories. Fans can avail the General Access tickets free of charge, which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Here’s a look at the different price categories for tickets to the event.

Gold Arena tickets - INR 499 for standing space in reserved areas

Diamond Arena tickets - INR 2499 for standing space and access to the Red Bull Energy Station and it’s shortest arena to reach from the entry point

HSBC Starstruck Lounge tickets - INR 25,000 for a two-day package, which includes seating in the grandstand, a meet and greet with Coulthard, access to the official after-party and memorabilia

When will Red Bull Racing’s show run in Bandra begin?

The gates for the showrun will open at 8 AM IST on Sunday, March 12. This comes a week ahead of the Round 2 of the F1 2023 season at the Saudi Arabian GP 2023. The event is slated to begin at 10 AM IST. Fans are advised to use public transport as their is no parking space available.

Where will Red Bull Racing’s show run take place in India?

Red Bull Racing’s show run is scheduled to take place on the streets of Bandra. Fans can enter the showrun through three entry points. Here’s a look at the details about how to enter the showrun venue.

Entry 1 - Indian F1 fans can enter the event through the entry point situated near Galaxy Apartments which is on the north end of Bandra Bandstand. People having passes for the RB7 Arena, BBRT Arena, Diamond Arena 1 and 2, HSBC Starstruck Lounge, Pit Stop Arena and the FORB and WIIINGS Arena can enter the showrun using this entry point.

Entry 2- Fans can also enter the event throught the entry point located on the south end of the Bandra Bandstand. This entry point can be accessed by fans with passes for the Smart Bazaar and Gold Arenas.

Entry 3- Fans can also watch the event near Mannat with General Access passes.