Indian F1 Prospect Jehan Daruvala Joins New Team For 2023 After Exiting Red Bull

Motor racing team MP Motorsport announced India’s Jehan Daruvala as their driver for the Formula 2 2023 season. Daruvala concluded his time as a junior driver for Red Bull Racing in 2022 and signed as a reserve driver for Formula E team Mahindra Racing. On Monday, Daruvala and MP Motorsport announced the development of their new partnership on their respective social media handles.

24-year-old Daruvala took to his official Instagram handle to make the announcement and said, “Really happy to announce that I’ll be driving for the team champions @officialmpmotorsport in 2023. My F2 campaign forms part of a dual programme in 2023 alongside my reserve driver duties in FE. Excited for the season ahead!”.

Jehan Daruvala reunites with Dennis Hauger at MP Motorsport

At the same time, MP Motorsport put out a statement on their website, which read, “MP Motorsport has signed up Jehan Daruvala for a renewed assault on the FIA Formula 2 Championship. The 24-year-old from Mumbai joins last year’s title-winning outfit with the aim of continuing the Dutch team’s current run of success. At MP, Daruvala will be reacquainted with his teammate from the previous season, Dennis Hauger, the team having announced the arrival of the Norwegian driver back in November 2022”.

“Daruvala tested with MP during all three days of the post-season FIA F2 test”

“Like Hauger, Daruvala tested with MP during all three days of the post-season FIA F2 test at the Yas Marina circuit before signing up with 2022’s champion team. The Indian driver posted competitive times in Abu Dhabi that included second place in the Thursday’s quick morning session and worked well with the team’s engineers and mechanics,” the team added.

Jehan Daruvala tested for McLaren F1 Team in 2022

Earlier in 2022, Daruvala got his first taste of driving an F1 car during his tests with the McLaren team on two occasions. He participated in a total of three test sessions with McLaren, including one each at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France and the Silverstone circuit. Racing for Prema Racing in F2 2022, Daruvala finished seventh in the standings with one race win at Monza alongside a total of eight podium finishes.