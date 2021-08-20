Three-time Olympic Gold medalist Alla Shishkina opened up about her successful feat at Tokyo Olympics 2020, sharing how sex sessions had given her 'explosive power' to perform at the summer games. Sharing details of her consultations with a doctor, Shishkina stated that the scientific community had drawn a connection between sex and its impact on performance.

Alla Shishkina told Russian newspaper Sport Express, "I relied on the research of doctors and consulted with Denis, our doctor. The scientific community says that if you need explosive power, you have to have sex. And if there is long, cyclical work ahead, then probably not. But there are still nuances for each organism and you need to listen to yourself first. If you feel that sex helps, then go ahead."

She also stated that in some cases, however, refraining from physical intercourse helped increase testosterone which could benefit some athletes who found 'aggression' more helpful for their performance. "Sex without orgasm before the competition is suitable for those who need muscle strength to achieve the best results. Testosterone is also responsible for so-called 'sports anger' and 'aggression.' If you feel that this attitude helps you perform better, then refrain from sex," she added.

The Olympic Gold medalist also shared details on how different body types of swimmers impacted their performance in water, stating that contrary to the myth that breasts help keep you afloat, the opposite is true. "Training with large breasts is harder," she said.

However, she urged women swimmers to refrain from surgeries saying that the "operations are complex and expensive." Shishkina explained, "The combination of difficulties sometimes leads to the fact that the owners of impressive forms resort to operations to reduce the mammary glands. Such operations are complex and expensive, and the visual result does not always meet expectations."

The 32-year-old Russian Swimmer secured her third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo Games 2020 after competing in the synchronised swimming competition last month. Alla Shishkina has previously won two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics.