American Sportswriter Jemele Hill Draws Backlash After Likening The USA to Nazi Germany

American sports journalist Jemele Hill caused quite a ruckus on social media over the weekend with her controversial tweet that compared the current climate in the US to that of Nazi Germany. On Sunday, Jemele Hill took to Twitter to claim that she's been reading a new book by Isabel Wilkerson titled, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents". The 44-year-old's controversial tweet went viral with many public figures, regardless of ideology or ethnicity, replying with outrage over her analogy.

ALSO READ: Lab Blames 77 False NFL COVID-19 Positives On Contamination

Sports journalist Jemele Hill tweets about US situation and compares it to Nazi Germany

Jemele Hill caused a stir on Twitter when she tweeted about the current situation in the US, comparing it to Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler's rule. The Atlantic sportswriter used her Twitter page to inform her 1.9 million followers to give Isabel Wilkerson's “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" a read while comparing the current state of affairs in the US to that of Nazi Germany. She wrote, "If you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are" and referred to the book as a "masterpiece". Although Jemele Hill's tweet received over 36,000 likes in 24 hours, she came under heavy criticism in the comments section.

Been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, “Caste,” and if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are. Can’t encourage you enough to read this masterpiece. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 23, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA, NFL Stars Speak Up Against Brutal Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Kenosha Police Officer

David Hookstead of The Daily Caller replied to Hill's tweet and wrote, “Imagine living in this kind of delusional fantasyland where you think the US and Nazi Germany are similar.” Inez Stepman of the Independent Women's Forum replied to Hill's tweet and claimed that she lived in both countries, labelling the sportswriter's comments as 'disgusting'. One user wrote, "Read a book. American's didn't kill six million Jews" while another replied with the entire list of what took place at the Nazi extermination camps.

.@jemelehill is very high IQ -- Said no one ever.



but this is NEXT level dumb. She should def take a break from Twitter. https://t.co/QcKEbBIVad — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) August 23, 2020

Been reading Jemele Hill’s tweets, and if you were of the opinion that she’s smarter than a cactus, how wrong you are https://t.co/kN9bRlct8e — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 24, 2020

Jemele Hill comments on Donald Trump

Back in 2017, Jemele Hill made headlines for her comments on Donald Trump when she labelled the US President a “white supremacist" on Twitter. She was a host on ESPN at the time and the company initially refused to punish Hill but then suspended her for two weeks in October 2017 after she violated the company’s social media guidelines again. Hill left her job at ESPN in February 2018 and started working for The Atlantic later that year in October. She currently covers race, sports including NFL and NBA, politics and culture. Last year, Hill deleted a tweet that jokingly referenced the assassination of President Donald Trump while the 74-year-old spoke at a press conference.

ALSO READ: Doctor: NFL COVID-19 Testing Issues Gave It Test Fire Drill

ALSO READ: Seahawks' Dunbar Knows He Could Still Face NFL Punishment

Image Credits - AP