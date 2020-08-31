Amit Shah Congratulates Team India On Winning Chess Olympiad, Calls It 'Proud Moment'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian team for winning the gold medal in the 2020 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday. India has been declared joint winners of the online chess championship along with Russia. "Congratulations to Team India on winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. This has been possible because of the unparalleled commitment of our chess masters," the Home Minister wrote on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier congratulated the Indian contingent for the stellar victory.

Read: PM Modi Congratulates Team India On Chess Olympiad Victory: 'Will Motivate Other Players'

Proud moment for India!



Congratulations to Team India on winning the FIDE online #ChessOlympiad. This has been possible because of the unparalleled commitment of our chess masters. I am sure this stellar achievement will further the spirit of our young players across the nation. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 30, 2020

Congratulations to our chess players for winning the FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad. Their hard work and dedication are admirable. Their success will surely motivate other chess players. I would like to congratulate the Russian team as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2020

Read: 'Big Moment For Indian Chess': Viswanathan Anand Delighted Post Chess Olympiad 2020 Win

The Indian squad at the Chess Olympiad 2020 included Vishwanathan Anand, Vidit Santosh Gujarati (captain), P. Harikrishna, Koneru Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, Bhakti Kulkarni, Nihal Sarin, Divya Deshmukh, R. Praggnanandha, Vantika Agrawal, R. Vaishali, and Arvind Chithambaram.

Read: India Clinch Gold After Dramatic Chess Olympiad 2020 Finale, Russia Declared Joint-winners

The dramatic final

Russia was initially declared the winner of the chess olympiad but after India officially lodged a complaint, stating that two of its players, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh, lost connection towards the end of the game, along with several other users, FIDE decided to consider the appeal and announce India and Russia as joint winners.

In the first round, all games ended in a draw, but it was actually a narrow escape by Russia, as India was clearly pressing for a match win. The second round started with important changes in both teams: India threw Anand into the battle, Vidit moved to board two replacing Harikrishna, and Nihal Sarin replaced Praggnanandhaa. On the Russian side, Dubov, Goryachkina and Esipenko replaced Artemiev, Lagno, and Sarana, respectively.

It's India's first such victory and the first for Russia since 2002.

(Image Credit: PTI)

Read: Rahul Wishes Indian Team Ahead Of Chess Olympiad Finals



