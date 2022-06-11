Anahat Singh Seals Berth For World Junior Squash C'ship After Topping Selection Trials

Delhi girl Anahat Singh has sealed her spot in the World Junior Squash Championship in August after topping the selection trials in Chennai.

The world event will be played in Nancy, France.

Anahat beat Aishwariya Khubchandani of Maharashtra 3-0 in the finals of the selection trials held at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai earlier this week.

The top ranked player in the U15 category in India and Asia, Anahat had won the US Junior Squash Open in December last year.

She has also won multiple international medals for India including the gold at British Junior Squash Open 2019, followed by a silver in 2020.

The two-time national champion is now preparing to play the Asian Junior Squash Championship at Pattaya from June 15-19.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)