Anderson Silva Knocks Out Tito Ortiz At Triller Fight Club In Just 81 Seconds

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva registered a comfortable win over Tito Ortiz on Saturday night. In fact, the bout between Silva and Ortiz which was the co-main event of Triller Fight Club Legends II was originally scheduled for eight rounds but surprisingly, the contest ended in the first round itself.

Silva vs Ortiz results

Both Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz locked horns with each other at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla on Saturday. Silva dominating the bout right from the 'word' as he threw some lightning-fast punches at Tito Ortiz who tried his level best to dodge the ex-UFC icon's aggressive pair of hands but in vain.

As the bout progressed, it did seem at one point that Ortiz might well be able to gain some control with a series of hooks. However, that was not to be as not only did Anderson Silva counter the former's punches but also knocked him out as Tito Ortiz fell onto the ropes before falling on the canvas. Thus, in the very first round, Anderson Silva secured a knockout win with ease in just 1:21 of the round i.e. 81 seconds to be precise.

Even the Twitterverse was really impressed with the former UFC Champion's outstanding performance and here's what they had to say.

That was quick 🤣🤣🤣 — BaraMSP (@xJBara3x) September 12, 2021

ANDERSON #1 — brainy (@BrainOfLove) September 12, 2021

Anderson Silva shut that mans lights out. pic.twitter.com/O5K8inpE4r — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 12, 2021

How could you not love Anderson Silva? pic.twitter.com/8mmMT0Qkdf — Anthony Scott (@MaxPownage) September 12, 2021

Anderson Silva's illustrious MMA career

Anderson Silva is arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever land a blow in the UFC octagon. In over a decade in the UFC, 'The Spider' has made and broken multiple UFC records. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and still holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. During his dominating reign (2006 to 2013), Anderson Silva created a UFC record by winning 16 matches in succession.

Anderson Silva the boxer

Anderson Silva had returned to the boxing ring after 16 long years in June 2021 to face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an eight-round boxing match. Silva, who held the longest title reign in UFC history, won the headliner of the 'Tribute to the Kings' event via split decision (77-75, 77-75, 75-77) at the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Despite entering the boxing ring after a successful stint with the UFC, Silva looked amazing throughout the fight and appeared to be having fun all along. His movement was fluid, and he looked like the prime version of his UFC self. He kept utilizing his reach, and his jab worked wonders.

The 46-year-old kept touching his heel and throwing a punch from time to time. It came to its peak in the final minutes of the third round as Silva asked Chavez Jr. to pick it up a notch when he was in the corner. 'The Spider' was visibly pumped up, and the crowd was loving it as the Brazilian beat a man who was a middleweight champion in the world of boxing.