Anderson Silva Slams UFC For Releasing Him In Attempt To 'force His Retirement'

Despite getting realised from the UFC, Anderson Silva has made it clear that his fighting days are far from over. The former UFC middleweight champion was released last week, despite having one fight left on his UFC contract. The Spider’s last fight was against Uriah Hall on October 31 at UFC in ESPN+ 39, where he lost via TKO in the fourth round. This was his third straight loss and sixth in his past eight fights.

After the bout, UFC President Dana White hailed Anderson Silva as one of the best but asked him to never fight again. “When the fight was over, he couldn’t even stand up to do his interview. He had to sit down and do an interview. I knew I was right, and tonight proved I was right, and Anderson Silva should never fight again,” Dana White said at the post-fight conference. However, The Spider was not on the same page as White he showed interest in competing in other promotions after his UFC departure.

Also Read l Anderson Silva retirement: Dana White urges Silva’s family to “talk him out of” fighting again

Anderson Silva released: Anderson Silva wants to continue fighting

Recently, Anderson Silva took to Instagram where he thanked his fans for all the support. He then took a shot at UFC, claiming that the promotion attempted to “force my retirement”. He added that after weeks of thinking, he has come to the conclusion that he wants to “continue doing what I love” – which is fighting. “I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA,” wrote Silva.

Also Read l Anderson Silva retirement: McGregor, Khabib, others pay ode to Silva after his swansong

Anderson Silva released: ONE Championship uninterested in signing Silva

Even though Anderson Silva wants to continue fighting, his list of options in terms of his new home is getting shorter. A few days ago, Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) expressed their disinterest in signing The Spider and now ONE Championship has done the same. While talking to Fightful, ONE Championship’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong said that “We will not be bidding for his services”.

Also Read l Dana White reveals why a fight between Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre never happened

Also Read l Anderson Silva on UFC GOAT debate & comparison with GSP, Khabib, Jones: 'I’m not the best'

Image Source: Anderson Silva/ Instagram