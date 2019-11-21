Anthony Joshua Claims Defeat To Andy Ruiz Only Made Him Smarter As A Boxer

The entire world went into shock when the Mexican Heavyweight Andy Ruiz knocked out Anthony Joshua in one of the biggest upsets of boxing history on June 1. Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz and the Briton’s dominant aura faded after his last fight. A lot of boxing veterans have started doubting Joshua’s dominance which includes the likes of Evander Holyfield and Tyson Fury. However, Anthony Joshua feels differently about his loss. Joshua believes that his defeat against Andy Ruiz has made him smarter and he will definitely capitalise his opportunity in the re-match.

Joshua believes he is smarter now

In a interview with a British channel, the British boxer recently gave an interview to the BBC in which he justified his loss against Ruiz due to lack of experience. Anthony Joshua acknowledged the fact that Andy Ruiz is good but he doesn't believe that the Mexican Heavyweight will beat him twice. In their first encounter in June, Anthony Joshua started the match with aggression and had his moments in the early rounds. But things changed as the fight advanced. Ruiz outboxed Joshua multiple times before giving a final blow at round seven and the entire world went to shock as Joshua faced the first-ever loss of his boxing career.

According to Joshua, a lot of people told him in the past that he has to take a loss which made him wonder ‘Why?’. But after losing to Andy Ruiz, he now knows why a loss is important. He believes that he has adapted to a lot of new things and it is going to be a different Anthony Joshua at Clash on the Dunes in December. Joshua claims that he has more understanding now and his ears are open to new information.

Clash on the Dunes

The re-match between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua is titled ‘Clash on the Dunes’ and they are going to square-off against on December 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight will be available on London-based sports streaming platform DAZN and can be streamed on various other platforms like Apple TV, Google Chromecast, ios, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Roku. Take a look at the poster of the epic re-match.

