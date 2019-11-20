Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz: Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield Has Some Advice For The Brit

British boxer Anthony Joshua faced a humiliating knockout loss against Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz in one of the biggest upsets of boxing history. Anthony Joshua stepped into the arena as the 'favourite' but things turned out differently for him and the British knockout specialist himself got knocked out as Andy Ruiz took away all his titles. The duo is set to clash again in a re-match on December 7, 2019, and American boxing legend Evander Holyfield has some serious advice for Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2: Evander Holyfield advises Joshua for his re-match with Andy Ruiz

A lot of boxing fans claimed that Andy Ruiz got the victory against Anthony Joshua by fluke and Joshua will avenge his loss at Clash of Dunes in Saudi Arabia, but Evander Holyfield thinks differently. The man who beat Mike Tyson feels that Anthony Joshua needs to change his boxing tactics if he wants to win his titles back in the re-match against Andy Ruiz. Ruiz dominated the entire match in his first-encounter against Anthony Joshua and Holyfield believes that it can happen again

According to Evander Holyfield, Andy Ruiz is a great boxer who got knocked down early in the match but got back up and made sure he beats Anthony Joshua for the titles. Holyfield believes that Ruiz will fight the same way in their re-match and if Joshua fails to change his gameplan, the re-match will go down in the same way. Evander Holyfield's opinion has brought down a sense of fear among Anthony Joshua fans and it is legitimate with how the first encounter went.

“You look at Ruiz and he doesn’t look like he can fight at all. Nothing tells you he can fight, but he can fight” said Evander Holyfield in interaction with American media.

Boxing: Evander Holyfield’s current status

The American Heavyweight legend came out of the sport in 2008 but there are rumours that he is planning for the last fight of his life. Evander Holyfield is 57-years-old and wants to come out of retirement to square-off against Riddick Bowe. While many of his contemporaries are happily retired like the legendary Mike Tyson, it is great news for Holyfield’s fans that he is planning to make a return at the age of 57.

Evander Holyfield ready to come out of retirement at 57 to fight Riddick Bowe againhttps://t.co/V4zdLDhRHN pic.twitter.com/gKEkIhS4ru — Mirror Fighting (@MirrorFighting) November 19, 2019

