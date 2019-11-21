Anthony Joshua Net Worth, Salary And Upcoming Fight Against Andy Ruiz

Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest sporting stars in the world who began his pro-boxing career in 2013 with Matchroom Sport. He made his professional debut against Italian Emanuele Leo where he secured a TKO win and went on to remain undefeated through the years until a stunning loss to Andy Ruiz Jr which came earlier this year.

Anthony Joshua net worth

As of 2019, Anthony Joshua reportedly has a net worth which stands at an estimated $60 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla, making him the 11th richest boxer in the world.

Anthony Joshua salary

Anthony Joshua has enjoyed hefty paydays ever since he gained popularity in the world of boxing. According to Talk Sport, Anthony Joshua took home around $11 million from his last five encounters in the ring and has pocketed a staggering amount of $22 million for his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. This was AJ's biggest purse to date. His highly-anticipated rematch against the Mexican will reportedly earn him another huge cheque if he wins the fight on December 7. Anthony Joshua also turns in millions with his lucrative sponsorship deals.

Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz: Clash on the Dunes | December 7, 2019

The former undefeated heavyweight was riding high in his boxing career until he met a bloke from Mexico at Madison Square Garden. The going got tough for the champion that night costing him the title and leaving a dent on his perfect undefeated record that came by the way of 21 straight knockouts.

The greatest heavyweight may have fallen, but the hunger still remains as Anthony Joshua now looks to reclaim the gold. Sure, Anthony Joshua is set to make a comeback and the fans are eager to watch him avenge his loss in a rematch this December, but it is worth noting that Anthony Joshua could fall once again. Anthony Joshua still remains a hot commodity in the game of boxing, but December 7 in Saudi, Riyadh would have a huge bearing on his legacy.

