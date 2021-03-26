Anthony Joshua Vs Tyson Fury: 90,000 Fans Could Be Present At Wembley For Mega Showdown

Eddie Hearn has given British boxing fans a glimmer of hope by stating that the bout between champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could be held at London’s renowned Wembley Stadium. The heavyweights will collide in a highly-anticipated unification bout, which could reportedly be held in late June or early July. This is also the first time in the division’s history that all the four titles — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — will be at stake.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date

The duo has reportedly signed a two-fight contract, with the rematch rumoured to go down in winter 2021. And considering the hype behind the showdown, both parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first clash, which will be split 50-50. However, the winner of the unification bout will get 60 per cent of the purse for the cold rematch.

The venue for the mammoth showdown is also not confirmed, although there are eight potential locations on offer. During a press conference earlier, Eddie Hearn said Las Vegas, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, China, Russia, Singapore and the UK are currently leading the discussions. However, the Matchroom chief love for the bout to take place in London, considering it's being hailed as the “biggest bout in British boxing history”.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury date: Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue

Recently, Eddie Hearn sat down with talkSPORT where he said that hopes the UK government will let them fill the Wembley Stadium with the crowd – which is nearly around 90,000 people. According to reports, while the government could greenlight Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury to take place at Wembley, they will not allow Hearn and the team to fill the stadium, considering the country is still dealing with COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of discussions to be had, we don’t rule out Wembley, but one thing we do know is the only way we could stage that fight in Wembley is with full capacity,” Hearn added.

Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury venue: Eddie Hearn believes AJ would win

Later, Eddie Hearn picked his client Anthony Joshua to knock out Tyson Fury, claiming that the WBA, IBF, and WBO king is growing “every day that passes”. Hearn said AJ’s shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019 was a valuable learning curve for the Watford-born fighter, who he thinks is much more confident and lethal. “This fight could go the distance but I truly believe Anthony Joshua will stop him when they fight. Every day that passes I believe it more and more,” Hearn concluded.

Image Source: AP