Anthony Joshua’s Wikipedia Page Edited, Shows He Has Already LOST To Tyson Fury

The undisputed championship bout between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is almost official, with a date and venue yet to announced. However, according to AJ’s Wikipedia page, the bout has already happened, with the WBA, IBF and WBO king losing the clash. Whoever edited the page stated that The Gypsy King came out victorious via a seventh-round KO – in a clash that took place on July 10, 2021, at Wembley. Both the date and location shown on the page are also incorrect, considering Wembley will host the Euro 2020 final on July 11.

Anyone in the world can edit a Wikipedia page in order for the platform to have the most up-to-date information on a given subject matter. However, that doesn’t mean all the information on Wikipedia is accurate. The news of these types of mischief goes viral every now and then, with Anthony Joshua being the most recent victim.

Anthony Joshua’s page has since been corrected, with many Twitter users claiming Tyson Fury to be the culprit, considering he has changed Wikipedia pages of his rivals in the past. In 2015, The Gypsy King was banned by Wikipedia after he had altered Wladimir Klitschko’s record ahead of their bout, which Fury went on to win.

"Yes it's true, until I got banned from Wikipedia!" ðŸ˜³@Tyson_Fury tells a funny anecdote on how he got banned from Wikipedia for editing Wladimir Klitschko's page ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/eQUrRRIWvU — Boxing on BT Sport ðŸ¥Š (@BTSportBoxing) October 31, 2018

After the news went viral, many fans took to Twitter and accused Tyson Fury of editing Anthony Joshua’s Wikipedia page, while others found the situation hilarious. “It's probably Fury's mind games,” wrote a fan. “Must have been the time traveller. Best get some money on it,” added another. “Tyson is using every trick in the book to unsettle Joshua,” commented the third.

Last month, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury signed contracts for their face-off. The two are rumoured to clash in two title bouts, with the first set to happen in June or July. Both the parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first bout, which will be split 50-50. However, the winner of the first clash will get a 60% purse of the second bout.

“The agreement is for two fights and getting the names on contracts is a huge step. We will hopefully be in a position to confirm details on where and when in the next month,” Eddie Hearn told Sportsmail.

Image Source: AP