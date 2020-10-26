Antonio Brown Bucs Contract Has Max Value Of $2.5 Million; $1 Million Base Salary

It's just a matter of time before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially announce the signing of free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star reportedly arrived in Tampa Bay to enter the NFL COVID-19 protocols as both parties target a Week 9 Bucs debut for the player.

Antonio Brown Bucs contract details

According to reports in the US, Brown has agreed to a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. The player will earn a base salary of $1 million that includes his roster bonuses. The Antonio Brown Bucs contract further includes a host of performance bonuses that will see the player earn a maximum of $2.5 million during his first year with the Buccaneers.

Brown will earn $750,000 in incentives if the Bucs win the Super Bowl this season, while an additional $250,000 each for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. This will be the least money the wide receiver will make since his first contract in the NFL - a two-year rookie deal with the Steelers.

Antonio Brown’s one-year deal with Tampa has a max value of $2.5 million, per source. It includes a $750,000 bonus for a Super Bowl win, and three $250,000 bonuses -- one for receptions, one for yards and one for TDs. The remaining $1 million is in base salary and roster bonuses. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2020

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old will still look to make the most of his NFL return as he eyes to make his Buccaneers debut next week when the team heads to the New York Giants (1-6). Having already played with Bucs starting quarterback Tom Brady at New England Patriots, Brown will be expected to slot in at the Bucs in no time. The wide receiver had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his only game with Tom Brady before his subsequent release.

Antonio Brown legal history

Despite being a year out of the league, Antonio Brown is still regarded as one of the top wide receivers. In his last full season - the 2018 season with the Steelers - he led the NFL with 15 touchdowns and had 104 receptions for 1,297 yards. The 32-year-old recorded six consecutive 100-catch and 1,000-yard seasons before his controversial exit last year.

Antonio Brown endured a difficult last season as he dropped by the Raiders and Patriots in a space of 20 days in September 2019. Allegations of sexual assault against former trainer Brittany Taylor followed by him pleading no contest to burglary and battery charges meant the player's stock massively fell during the course of the 2019-20 NFL season. The player received two-year probation for the latter and was suspended for eight games by the NFL. The 32-year-old still faces an investigation into his sexual assault allegations.

Antonio Brown to Bucs further boosts the team's offence which already has talented wide receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller in their ranks. Starting duo Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have struggled with injuries during the opening weeks of the 2020 NFL season. Antonio Brown can provide the much-needed quality should either of the two pick up a longterm injury.

The Buccaneers are leading in NFC South with a 5-2 record. They picked up a 45-20 win over Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

(Image Credits: NFL)