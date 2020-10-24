Antonio Brown Mocked By Fans After Agreeing For Potential Tom Brady Reunion At Buccaneers

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Pittsburgh Steelers is suspended through Week 8 for his involvement in a January bust-up, for which he pleaded no contest to burglary and battery charges. The player received a two-year probation and he still faces an investigation into accusations that he sexually assaulted his former trainer Brittany Taylor.

Did Bucs sign Antonio Brown?

While AB's stocks in the NFL might have fallen drastically over the course of the year, the talented wide receiver was still eyed by several NFL teams as his suspension comes to an end. The Buccaneers, along with the Seattle Seahawks, were closely linked to the player. Per ESPN, Antonio Brown to Bucs is almost a done deal. The wide receiver is also interested in heading to Tampa Bay as he fancies linking up with former teammate Tom Brady again.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady played one game together in September 2019 when they took the field for the New England Patriots. Brown, was, however, released by the Patriots the same month amid the aforementioned sexual assault allegations. As for Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner left the Patriots to sign a two-year deal with the Bucs. Brady has already reunited with good friend Rob Gronkowski at Tampa Bay.

Antonio Brown could reportedly make his Buccaneers debut as early as Week 9 as the Bucs look to amp up their offence to boost their playoff chances. The Bucs are currently first in NFC South with a 4-2 record. This past Sunday, they ended Green Bay Packers' undefeated streak, scoring a dominant 38-10 win over their NFC rivals.

However, fans took the opportunity to mock AB, claiming the notorious wide receiver could be on his way out of the Buccaneers before even the team makes the move official. Taking shots at Antonio Brown's double release in September 2019 - he was released by Pittsburgh Steelers before being booted out by the Patriots - fans remained skeptic if AB has what it takes to last long with the Bucs:

Antonio Brown suiting up to play his annual game with Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/gtRfImVQk6 — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) October 23, 2020

The Buccaneers adding Antonio Brown to their locker room... pic.twitter.com/mubQnzARaz — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 23, 2020

One of these days, the press release announcing the release of Antonio Brown will accidentally be sent out before the press release announcing the team's signing of Antonio Brown. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) October 23, 2020

Antonio Brown’s agent meeting with the Bucs pic.twitter.com/8z8GuNQzUM — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 🎃☘️ (@CullerSports) October 23, 2020

Despite the jokes targetted at Antonio Brown, he could still be a strong asset for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians. The Bucs have strong depth in almost all offensive positions with AB being the third starting available wide receiver for Arians. Brown will be competing against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin for a starting role.

