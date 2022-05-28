Anurag Thakur Inaugurates Sports Complex Named After Wrestler KD Jadhav In Pune University

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the Khashaba Jadhav Sports Complex on the premises of Savitribai Phule University in Pune on Saturday, May 28. Thakur also unveiled life-sized statues of Khashaba Jadhav and Swami Vivekananda that are installed inside the varsity campus. The Minister was accompanied by MP Girish Bapat, and Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr Karbhari Kale among other dignitaries.

Thakur, while speaking to reporters, said every university in the country can play a big role in the promotion of sporting activities by creating a world-class infrastructure to support athletes. He further highlighted how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a sporting atmosphere in the country by motivating athletes from various disciplines. The sports complex that Thakur inaugurated on Saturday is spread across 27 acres and has facilities to accommodate players from multiple disciplines, including wrestling, tennis, kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, swimming, gymnastics, hockey, football, etc.

#WATCH | Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Thakur takes part in several sports activities, after the naming ceremony of a sports complex after wrestler KD Jadhav, in Savitribai Phule Pune University. pic.twitter.com/8DS69mtVzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

On this 27-acre campus, magnificent facilities have been started; a world-class shooting range formed. Students will get facilities under good training here... Hopefully, more such facilities come up in other parts of the country: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/dzm4a0pXeG — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

The Minister was also seen taking part in various sporting activities while at the newly-inaugurated sports complex in Pune. Thakur was spotted trying the treadmill machine and was seen plying his trade at the university's shooting arena. Thakur is scheduled to attend a Dhol Tasha Programme later in the day, from where he will leave for the inauguration of Gulshe Talim SAI Kendra for wrestling and then the inauguration programme of Takshashila Sports City built by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Thakur praises athletes for winning medals

Earlier this week, while speaking at the felicitation programme that was organised for World Champion Boxer Nikhat Zareen and Bronze medalists Manisha Moun & Parveen, Thakur said the Indian government is investing a lot in sports to help the players. Thakur said the government is only fulfilling its responsibility by investing in sports but the players are making the nation proud with their performances and by winning back-to-back medals.

"Government of India (GOI) is doing a lot of investments in the sports sector to help our players. Whatever the government is doing is because of its responsibility, but what our players have been doing by winning back to back medals in several competitions is making the country proud," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

(Image: PTI)