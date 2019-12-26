Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald Turns Santa Claus In Adorable Xmas Moment

With a total of 11 Pro Bowl appearances and a slew of awards, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has had a productive career in the National Football League. In addition to these, he was also selected as one of the NFL's 10 greatest receivers this year. When a sportsperson of such prestige visits a store, celebrations are bound to erupt. Erupt they did at the Dick's Sporting Goods outlet at the Scottsdale Fashion Square in Arizona just before Christmas Eve.

Also Read | Arizona Cardinals Player Josh Shaw Bet Against His OWN Team And Lost, Suspended By NFL

We play this game for a chance to impact the next generation, and to hopefully make an impact on the lives of others.



I’m unbelievably grateful to be listed alongside amazing men and players who have made an impact on my life by inspiring me to continue reaching higher. pic.twitter.com/hluRgwYE8V — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 21, 2019

Larry Fitzgerald dons Santa Claus hat at sporting goods store before Christmas

The night before Christmas Eve, Larry Fitzgerald made a trip to Dick's Sporting Goods to dole out shopping sprees to over two dozen kids. This was Larry Fitzgerald's way of continuing a tradition set in place by his mother way back when. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver said that his mother would bring him and his brother to different organizations, charity events and fundraisers when they were kids.

Larry Fitzgerald plays Santa, passes down his mother's tradition of charity at Christmas.https://t.co/SPXeB8kb3s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2019

Also Read | Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Continues To Grow And Evolve

"Being able to bring my son, Devin, and my younger son, Apollo, bringing them here and showing them exactly what my mother showed us, now I don’t even have to push them to come. They’re like, ‘Dad, are we going to this event this year?' They want to do it. They see that’s it’s important, and that’s what it’s really about is passing it down to the next generation. That’s how giving starts.”

Also Read | For McCourty Twins, Christmas Is About Family Again

Larry Fitzgerald and the Arizona Cardinals will face off against the LA Rams in their Week 17 matchup on Sunday. There has been speculation regarding Larry Fitzgerald's future in the NFL in recent weeks. While a move to any other team in the NFL has not been mooted, there have been rumours that the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver could choose to hang up his boots after the end of the season. With the Arizona Cardinals failing to make it through to the playoffs, the game against the LA Rams could very well be the last time NFL fans see Larry Fitzgerald sporting the Cardinals jersey on the field.

Also Read | Rookie Wants Titans' Playoff Berth Over 1,000-yard Season