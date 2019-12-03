Arizona Cardinals Player Josh Shaw Bet Against His OWN Team And Lost, Suspended By NFL

Arizona Cardinals player Josh Shaw has been suspended by the National Football League (NFL) last week through the 2020 season for making multiple bets on NFL games. Josh Shaw is a fifth-year player out of USC and had been signed to the Arizona Cardinals since March but has not played with the team them after he went on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury back on August 25. He is only signed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals and will be a free agent after the season.

Josh Shaw places a bet against his own team - Arizona Cardinals

According to reports in ESPN, the defensive back had placed a bet against his own team as part of the team parlay at Caesars sportsbook in Las Vegas early in November. He had reportedly wagered on the second-half outcomes of three games, one of which was on the Tampa Bay-Arizona match against the Cardinals. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were ahead on the cards leading with a 17-13 during halftime before winning the match 30-27, failing to cover the spread as one-point favourites during the second half, causing Josh Shaw to lose the parlay.

According to reports, Caesars had contacted the Nevada State Gaming Control Board earlier in November and alerted the NFL about Josh Shaw placing the bet. The commissioner of NFL Roger Goodell announced the suspension in Friday’s release and stated that one cannot place bets on NFL football if you work in the NFL in any capacity. Josh Shaw, who has been away this whole this season because of his injury is the first player to be handed a suspension by a major sports league like the NFL for participating in gambling since a 2018 Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law against commercial sports gambling and made a ruling in favour of sports betting, paving the way to legalizing an estimated $150 billion in illegal wagers on professional and amateur sports outside of Nevada.

