As Spain Rejects Visas For U-23 Indian Wrestlers, Team's Coach Requests PM Modi For Help

India U-23 women's wrestling team coach Ajay Dhanda has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and help everyone get visas after they were denied the same by Spain. His remarks come after 30 Indian wrestlers had applied for a visa to compete at the ongoing U-23 World Wrestling Championship in Pontevedra and only nine were granted it.

The championship began on October 17 and will run until October 23. After the visas were denied, the National Federation said that the Spanish embassy had denied the same on the suspicion that the wrestlers would not leave the country before the expiry of their visas.

U-23 wrestling team coach requests PM for assistance

While speaking exclusively to Republic World, U-23 women's wrestling team coach Ajay Dhanda said, "Usually we have not encountered any trouble for visas as our athletes have previously visited America and also England for the Commonwealth Games. However, I do not completely understand why our visas were rejected by Spain. They believe that our players will go to the country and will not come back. I think our athletes only go to a country to represent our nation and once the competition is over, they come back."

Dhanda added, "We have often done well in wrestling, and hence, the aim of the athletes is to do well for the country and establish their name rather than to visit another nation with the intention of settling there."

On being asked why the visas were denied despite the Wrestling Federation stating that the paperwork was complete, Dhanda replied, "I am unable to understand. This has never happened before."

After revealing his surprise and explaining the efforts the wrestlers put in to compete at the U23 World Wrestling Championship, the Indian coach added, "What happened today is not good. Wrestling has already suffered with the decision to remove the sport at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Australia."

He concluded his remarks by adding, "Even if our wrestlers were to get their visas by tomorrow, they will be able to compete in their category. Hence, we request you that via your channel please bring this to the attention of our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji."