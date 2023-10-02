Asian Games 2022: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For Day 10 - October 3

The 19th Asian Games will have another exciting day with medal chances in canoeing, kayaking, and athletics. Several athletes will compete on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 for the final position in an effort to claim the top two medals for themselves. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy begin their singles matches in badminton, and the men's cricket team also plays its opening match. A few boxing semifinal matches are scheduled, and Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti are vying for a spot in the championship match.
3 things you need to know
- India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines
- India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics
- India have thus far won 60 medals at the event
Also Read: Asian Games 2022: 20 Cuts And 26 Stitches Later, Aarathy Kasturi Raj Rises To Win Medal
Asian Games 2022: India's schedule for Day 10 - October 3
ARCHERY
- Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ)
- Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI)
- Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ)
- Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ)
- Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (CHN)
- Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdulin (KAZ)
SEPAKTAKRAW
- Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Korea
CRICKET
- Men's quarterfinal between India and Nepal
SQUASH
- Men's Doubles Pool A match: India 2 vs Japan 1
- Mixed Doubles Pool D match: India 1 vs Hong Kong 1
- Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Tanzi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN)
- Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Sourav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN)
DIVING
- Men's 3m Springboard: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam
KABADDI
- Men's Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh Women's Team Group A: India vs Korea
BRIDGE
- Men's Team Semifinal Session 1: India
ATHLETICS
- Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1: Chanda
- Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2: Harmilan Bains
- Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1:
- India Women's High Jump Final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja
- Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel
- Women's 400m Hurdles Final: Vithya Ramraj
- Men's 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
- Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita
- Women's Javelin Throw Final: Annu Rani
- Men's 800m Final: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal
KAYAKING
- Women's Kayak Single 500m Final: Soniya Devi Pharirembam
- Women's Kayak Four 500m Final: India
Also Read: Asian Games 2022: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Plays Out 34-34 Draw Against Chinese Taipei
BADMINTON
- Men's Singles Round of 32: HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL)
- Women's Singles Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Wen-Chi Hsu (TPE)
- Women's Singles Round of 32: Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA)
- Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tresa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV)
- Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Fathuhulla Ismail/AA Rasheed (MDV)
- Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Yungyu Lee (KOR)
CANOEING
- Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final: India
- Women's Canoe Double 200m Final: India
SPORT CLIMBING
- Women's Speed Qualification: Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma
- Men's Speed Qualification: Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma
HOCKEY
- Preliminary Women's Pool A: India vs Hong Kong
BOXING
- Women's 50-54Kg Semifinal: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (CHN)
- Women's 66-75Kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA)
- Men's 51-57Kg Quarterfinal: Sachin vs Ping Lyu (CHN)
- Men's +92Kg Semifinal: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev
CHESS
- Men's Team Round 5: India Women's Team Round 5: India
SOFT TENNIS
- Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4: India vs Japan
- Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8: India vs China
- Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9: India vs Cambodia
- Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Thailand
- Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5: India vs Chinese Taipei
- Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7: India vs Korea
- Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Mongolia
- Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6: India vs Vietnam
Image: PTI