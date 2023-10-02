Asian Games 2022: Here's Team India's Complete Schedule For Day 10 - October 3

The 19th Asian Games will have another exciting day with medal chances in canoeing, kayaking, and athletics. Several athletes will compete on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2022 for the final position in an effort to claim the top two medals for themselves. PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy begin their singles matches in badminton, and the men's cricket team also plays its opening match. A few boxing semifinal matches are scheduled, and Lovlina Borgohain and Preeti are vying for a spot in the championship match.

3 things you need to know

India have fielded a total of 655 athletes across 40 sporting disciplines

India's largest representation will be in the field of athletics

India have thus far won 60 medals at the event

Asian Games 2022: India's schedule for Day 10 - October 3

ARCHERY

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (KAZ)

Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal: Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Amaya Amparo Cojuangco (PHI)

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Abhishek Verma vs Andrey Tyutyun (KAZ)

Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Ojas Pravin Deotale vs Akbarali Karabayev (KAZ)

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Atanu Das vs Xiangshuo Qi (CHN)

Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs Ilfat Abdulin (KAZ)

SEPAKTAKRAW

Men's Quadrant Preliminary Group B match: India vs Korea

CRICKET

Men's quarterfinal between India and Nepal

SQUASH

Men's Doubles Pool A match: India 2 vs Japan 1

Mixed Doubles Pool D match: India 1 vs Hong Kong 1

Women's Singles Quarterfinal: Tanzi Khanna vs Satomi Watanabe (JPN)

Men's Singles Quarterfinal: Sourav Ghosal vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN)

DIVING

Men's 3m Springboard: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam

KABADDI

Men's Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh Women's Team Group A: India vs Korea

BRIDGE

Men's Team Semifinal Session 1: India

ATHLETICS

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 1: Chanda

Women's 800m Round 1 - Heat 2: Harmilan Bains

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Heat 1:

India Women's High Jump Final: Rubina Yadav, Pooja

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel

Women's 400m Hurdles Final: Vithya Ramraj

Men's 400m Hurdles Final: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Women's 5000m Final: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Annu Rani

Men's 800m Final: Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal

KAYAKING

Women's Kayak Single 500m Final: Soniya Devi Pharirembam

Women's Kayak Four 500m Final: India

BADMINTON

Men's Singles Round of 32: HS Prannoy vs Batdavaa Munkhbat (MGL)

Women's Singles Round of 32: PV Sindhu vs Wen-Chi Hsu (TPE)

Women's Singles Round of 32: Ashmita Chaliha vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (INA)

Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tresa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Abdul Razzaq AN/Abdul Razzaq FN (MDV)

Women's Doubles Round of 32: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Fathuhulla Ismail/AA Rasheed (MDV)

Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Yungyu Lee (KOR)

CANOEING

Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final: India

Women's Canoe Double 200m Final: India

SPORT CLIMBING

Women's Speed Qualification: Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma

Men's Speed Qualification: Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar, Aman Verma

HOCKEY

Preliminary Women's Pool A: India vs Hong Kong

BOXING

Women's 50-54Kg Semifinal: Preeti vs Yuan Chang (CHN)

Women's 66-75Kg Semifinal: Lovlina Borgohain vs Baison Maneekon (THA)

Men's 51-57Kg Quarterfinal: Sachin vs Ping Lyu (CHN)

Men's +92Kg Semifinal: Narender vs Kamshybek Kunkabayev

CHESS

Men's Team Round 5: India Women's Team Round 5: India

SOFT TENNIS

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 4: India vs Japan

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 8: India vs China

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 9: India vs Cambodia

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Thailand

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 5: India vs Chinese Taipei

Men's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 7: India vs Korea

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 2: India vs Mongolia

Women's Team Preliminary Round Group A Match 6: India vs Vietnam

Image: PTI