Asian Games: As wrestlers fight to book berth, know which athletes have already qualified

On Wednesday morning, U20 Wrestling World Champion Antim Panghal gained attention for expressing her disappointment after Vinesh Phogat was chosen to represent India in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2023. Later, wrestler Vishal Kaliraman expressed his disappointment with the ad-hoc panel's decision to grant Bajrang Punia a spot in the 65kg category without undergoing trials. He appealed for fair selection and stated his readiness to take the matter to court.
3 Things You Need To Know
- Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou China
- The marquee tournament will be held from September 23 to October 8
- The first-ever edition of the Asian Games was held in New Delhi in 1951
Wrestlers to protest in front of IOA office against free run given to Punia and Phogat?
Reports indicate that several wrestlers plan to stage a protest in front of the IOA office to voice their opposition to the preferential treatment given to Punia and Phogat. The IOC-appointed ad-hoc panel recently disclosed the weight categories and eligibility criteria for the trials, revealing their choices for the women's 53kg (Vinesh Phgat) and men's 65kg (Bajrang Punia) divisions. The winners of the trials in these weight categories will be placed on standby in the Asian Games 2023 squad.
Complete list of athletes to earn Asian Games 2023 qualification so far
According to the WFI report, the selection of all weight categories is mandatory, but the selection committee has the discretion to choose iconic players, such as Olympic or World Championship medalists, without trials if recommended by the chief coach or foreign expert. With the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence from September 23 in Hangzhou, China, here’s a look at all the athletes who have qualified for the showpiece continental tournament across disciplines.
Men's Javelin Throw, Qualification Mark: 78.23m
- Neeraj Chopra - 88.67 [achieved at Doha Diamond League]
- Rohit Yadav - 83.28m
- Kishore Kumar Jena - 82.87m
- Shivpal Singh - 81.96m
Men's Long Jump, Qualification Mark: 7.95m
- Murali Sreeshankar - 8.41m
- Jeswin Aldrin - 7.98m
Men's Triple Jump, Qualification Mark: 16.60m
- Praveen Chithravel - 17.07m
- Abdulla Aboobacker - 16.88m
- Eldhose Paul - 16.75m
Men's Decathlon, AG Qualification Mark: 7500 pts
- Tejaswin Shankar - 7576 points
- Men's 400m, AG Qualification Mark: 46.17s
- Muhammed Ajmal - 45.51s
- Muhammed Anas - 45.63s
- Muhammed Anas Yahiya - 45.63s
- Amoj Jacob - 45.91s
Men's 800m, AG Qualification Mark: 1:49.05s
- Krishan Kumar - 1:46.17s - Men's 800m
- Mohammed Afsal P - 1:47.47s - Men's 800m
- Pradeep Senthilkumar - 1:48.10s - Men's 800m
Men's 1500m, AG Qualification Mark: 3:47.84s
- Jinson Johnson - 3:42.77s
- Ajay Kumar Saroj - 3:42.96s
- Shashi Bhushan Singh - 3:43.93s
- Yoonus Shah - 3:44.22s
- Rahul - 3:45.05s
- Sachelal Patel - 3:44.33s
- Narender Singh - 3:46.67s
- Rahul Baloda - 3:46.73s
- Ritesh Ohre - 3:46.75s
- Arjun Waskale - 3:46.85s
- Sonu - 3:47.32s
Men's 5000m, AG Qualification Mark: 14:00.00s
- Gulveer Singh - 13:34:23s - Men's 5000m
- Harman Jot - 13:44:25s - Men's 5000m
- Hemraj Gurj - 13:45:91s - Men's 5000m
- Kuldeep Singh - 13:48.06 - Men's 5000m
- Harjodhvir Singh - 13:59.37 - Men's 5000m
Men's 10,000m, AG Qualification Mark: 29.30.00
- Kartik Kumar - 29:01:84s
- Gulveer Singh - 29:03:78s
- Pritam Kumar - 29:22:36s
- Harman Jot Singh - 29:26:86s
Men's High Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 2.24m
- Sarvesh Anil Kushare - 2.24m
- Jesse Sandesh - 2.24m
Men's Shot Put, AG Qualification Mark: 19.00m
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 21.77m
Men's 400m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 49.75s
- Yashas P - 49.37s
- Santosh Kumar - 49.52s - Men's 400m Hurdles
Women's 100m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 13.63s
- Jyothi Yarraji - 12.92s
- Nithya R - 13.48s
- Agasara Nandini - 13.55s
Women's Long Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 6.45m
- Ancy Sojan - 6.51m
- Shaili Singh - 6.49m
Women's 400m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 57.48s
- R Vithya Ramraj - 56.01s
- Sinchal Kaveramma - 56.76s
Women's 400m, AG Qualification Mark: 52.96s
- Anjali Devi - 51.48s
- Himanshi Malik - 51.76s
- R Vithya Ramraj - 52.49s
- Aishwarya Mishra - 52.79m
Women's 800m, AG Qualification Mark: 2:04.57s
- Chanda - 2:03:82s
- Harmilan Bains - 2:04:04s
- KM Deeksha - 2:04:35s
- Pooja - 4:09.52s
Women's 3000m Steeplechase, AG Qualification Mark: 9:47.00s
- Parul Chaudhary - 9:34.23s
Women's Javelin Throw, AG Qualification Mark: 56.46m
Women's Pole Vault, AG Qualification Mark: 4.10m
- Pavithra Venkatesh - 4.10m
Women's Triple Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 13.58m
Women's Heptathlon, AG Qualification Mark: 5654pts
- Swapna Barman - 5918 points
- A Nandini - 5703 points
Women's 20km Race Walk, AG Qualification Mark: 1:35.00h
Women's Hammer Throw, AG Qualification Mark: 62.03m
- KM Rachna - 65.03m
- Tanya Chaudhary - 63.16m
Women's Shot Put, AG Qualification Mark: 16.30m
- Kiran Baliyan - 17.17m
- Manpreet Kaur - 16.61m
- Abha Khatua - 16.39m
Women's High Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 1.80m