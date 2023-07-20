Asian Games: As wrestlers fight to book berth, know which athletes have already qualified

On Wednesday morning, U20 Wrestling World Champion Antim Panghal gained attention for expressing her disappointment after Vinesh Phogat was chosen to represent India in the 53kg category at the Asian Games 2023. Later, wrestler Vishal Kaliraman expressed his disappointment with the ad-hoc panel's decision to grant Bajrang Punia a spot in the 65kg category without undergoing trials. He appealed for fair selection and stated his readiness to take the matter to court.

Wrestlers to protest in front of IOA office against free run given to Punia and Phogat?

Reports indicate that several wrestlers plan to stage a protest in front of the IOA office to voice their opposition to the preferential treatment given to Punia and Phogat. The IOC-appointed ad-hoc panel recently disclosed the weight categories and eligibility criteria for the trials, revealing their choices for the women's 53kg (Vinesh Phgat) and men's 65kg (Bajrang Punia) divisions. The winners of the trials in these weight categories will be placed on standby in the Asian Games 2023 squad.

Complete list of athletes to earn Asian Games 2023 qualification so far

According to the WFI report, the selection of all weight categories is mandatory, but the selection committee has the discretion to choose iconic players, such as Olympic or World Championship medalists, without trials if recommended by the chief coach or foreign expert. With the Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence from September 23 in Hangzhou, China, here’s a look at all the athletes who have qualified for the showpiece continental tournament across disciplines.

Men's Javelin Throw, Qualification Mark: 78.23m

Neeraj Chopra - 88.67 [achieved at Doha Diamond League]

Rohit Yadav - 83.28m

Kishore Kumar Jena - 82.87m

Shivpal Singh - 81.96m

Men's Long Jump, Qualification Mark: 7.95m

Murali Sreeshankar - 8.41m

Jeswin Aldrin - 7.98m

Men's Triple Jump, Qualification Mark: 16.60m

Praveen Chithravel - 17.07m

Abdulla Aboobacker - 16.88m

Eldhose Paul - 16.75m

Men's Decathlon, AG Qualification Mark: 7500 pts

Tejaswin Shankar - 7576 points

Men's 400m, AG Qualification Mark: 46.17s

Muhammed Ajmal - 45.51s

Muhammed Anas - 45.63s

Muhammed Anas Yahiya - 45.63s

Amoj Jacob - 45.91s

Men's 800m, AG Qualification Mark: 1:49.05s

Krishan Kumar - 1:46.17s - Men's 800m

Mohammed Afsal P - 1:47.47s - Men's 800m

Pradeep Senthilkumar - 1:48.10s - Men's 800m

Men's 1500m, AG Qualification Mark: 3:47.84s

Jinson Johnson - 3:42.77s

Ajay Kumar Saroj - 3:42.96s

Shashi Bhushan Singh - 3:43.93s

Yoonus Shah - 3:44.22s

Rahul - 3:45.05s

Sachelal Patel - 3:44.33s

Narender Singh - 3:46.67s

Rahul Baloda - 3:46.73s

Ritesh Ohre - 3:46.75s

Arjun Waskale - 3:46.85s

Sonu - 3:47.32s

Men's 5000m, AG Qualification Mark: 14:00.00s

Gulveer Singh - 13:34:23s - Men's 5000m

Harman Jot - 13:44:25s - Men's 5000m

Hemraj Gurj - 13:45:91s - Men's 5000m

Kuldeep Singh - 13:48.06 - Men's 5000m

Harjodhvir Singh - 13:59.37 - Men's 5000m

Men's 10,000m, AG Qualification Mark: 29.30.00

Kartik Kumar - 29:01:84s

Gulveer Singh - 29:03:78s

Pritam Kumar - 29:22:36s

Harman Jot Singh - 29:26:86s

Men's High Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 2.24m

Sarvesh Anil Kushare - 2.24m

Jesse Sandesh - 2.24m

Men's Shot Put, AG Qualification Mark: 19.00m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 21.77m

Men's 400m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 49.75s

Yashas P - 49.37s

Santosh Kumar - 49.52s - Men's 400m Hurdles

Women's 100m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 13.63s

Jyothi Yarraji - 12.92s

Nithya R - 13.48s

Agasara Nandini - 13.55s

Women's Long Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 6.45m

Ancy Sojan - 6.51m

Shaili Singh - 6.49m

Women's 400m Hurdles, AG Qualification Mark: 57.48s

R Vithya Ramraj - 56.01s

Sinchal Kaveramma - 56.76s

Women's 400m, AG Qualification Mark: 52.96s

Anjali Devi - 51.48s

Himanshi Malik - 51.76s

R Vithya Ramraj - 52.49s

Aishwarya Mishra - 52.79m

Women's 800m, AG Qualification Mark: 2:04.57s

Chanda - 2:03:82s

Harmilan Bains - 2:04:04s

KM Deeksha - 2:04:35s

Pooja - 4:09.52s

Women's 3000m Steeplechase, AG Qualification Mark: 9:47.00s

Parul Chaudhary - 9:34.23s

Women's Javelin Throw, AG Qualification Mark: 56.46m

Annu Rani - 58.22m

Women's Pole Vault, AG Qualification Mark: 4.10m

Pavithra Venkatesh - 4.10m

Women's Triple Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 13.58m

Sheena N V - 13.60m

Women's Heptathlon, AG Qualification Mark: 5654pts

Swapna Barman - 5918 points

A Nandini - 5703 points

Women's 20km Race Walk, AG Qualification Mark: 1:35.00h

Bhawna Jat - 1:37:03s

Women's Hammer Throw, AG Qualification Mark: 62.03m

KM Rachna - 65.03m

Tanya Chaudhary - 63.16m

Women's Shot Put, AG Qualification Mark: 16.30m

Kiran Baliyan - 17.17m

Manpreet Kaur - 16.61m

Abha Khatua - 16.39m

Women's High Jump, AG Qualification Mark: 1.80m