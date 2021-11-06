Assam CM Lauds Boxer Akash Kumar For Clinching Bronze In AIBA World Boxing Championship

As debutant boxer Akash Kumar made India proud on Thursday by clinching a bronze medal at the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated him for his achievement.

Akash Kumar (56kgs) was up against Kazakh's Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the semifinals that took place in Belgrade. Although he had taken a defeat at the world stage, Akash became the seventh Indian male boxer to secure a medal while also going on to claim cash award worth $25,000.

Himanta Biswa Sarma: 'Akash reaching for the sky!'

While proffering compliments to Akash Kumar for his bronze, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attested that he was proud of the former. Further going on hail Akash's performance, the Assam CM wished the boxer success in his future rendezvous. Take a look at his Tweet below.

Akash reaching for the sky!



Congratulations to Akash Kumar on winning #bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships



This is very well done and we are proud of you. Wish you a bright career ahead.@Media_SAI @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/epdxROUpqz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 6, 2021

Akash vs Sabyrkhan: Match stats

Akash Sharma was battling it out against Kazakh teenager Makhmud Sabyrkhan. The Indian started superbly but Sabyrkhan got his measure in a matter of seconds, scoring primarily with his fantastic right crosses to slow down Akash after the early burst. Sabyrkhan, who is the younger between the two, was clinical in his execution and did not let slip any chances at scoring off counter-attacks.

Sabyrkhan clinched the opening round unanimously and maintained the lead in the second round as well, even though Akash put up a great fight by managing to trouble the Kazakh with his jabs. The score at the end of the rounds read 0-5, which also marked an end to Akash's heroic stint at the marquee boxing competition.

Image Credits - Twitter (Manish Sisodia/AAP)