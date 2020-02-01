Union Budget
Aston Martin To Replace Racing Point F1 Team From 2021 Following Takeover

Aston Martin will see Lawrence Stroll and a consortium of investors invest approximately £182 million to revive the fortunes of the British company.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aston Martin

The 2021 F1 season will witness the Racing Point team being rebranded into Aston Martin.  The British car brand agreed to a £500 million equity rescue deal led by the billionaire Lawrence Stroll for at least 10 years. Stroll and a consortium of investors will invest approximately £182 million in Aston Martin to revive the fortunes of the company whose share price and profits have plummeted since October 2018. Take a look at the announcement from F1's official Twitter account.

Also Read: Formula 1 Will Alter Calendar For Coronavirus If Needed

Formula 1: How will Aston Martin F1 team work 

According to reports, Aston Martin is set to raise a total of £500 million which will include £318 million obtained from a rights issue subscribed by the company's shareholders.It would raise Stroll's stake in the company to 20%. The legendary manufacturer has also agreed to a five-year commercial sponsorship deal with Racing Point. Stroll's consortium will also give £55.5 million in short-term working capital to Aston.

Also Read: Formula 1 Team Toro Rosso Set For A Name Change After 15 Years

Formula 1: Aston Martin's deal with Red Bull to end this year 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Sends Strong Message To Rivals Ahead Of 2020 F1 Season

Aston Martin, who were the title sponsors for Red Bull Racing, will end their partnership at the end of the 2020 season. Red Bull Racing has said that it has agreed to release Aston Martin from its Formula One exclusivity clause. Racing Point will pair Lance Stroll with Sergio Perez in their line-up once again this season. They will launch their 2020 car in Austria on February 17. 

Also Read: F1: Fernando Alonso To Return After Studying Formula 1 2021 Rules?

Published:
COMMENT
