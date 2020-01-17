Lewis Hamilton Sends Strong Message To Rivals Ahead Of 2020 F1 Season

Lewis Hamilton is currently on a break after winning his sixth World Championship last season. He will be looking to claim his seventh title and equal Michael Schumacher's record when he drives for Mercedes in the 2020-21 season. Mercedes started last season by winning the first eight races. They won the championship before the season ended. Michael Schumacher currently holds the record of seven titles (five with Ferrari and two with Benetton). Hamilton has won five of his six titles with Mercedes and one with McLaren.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Waiting For Keanu Reeves' Call As He Prepares For Debut Movie; Watch Clip

Lewis Hamilton sends a strong message to rivals

Lewis Hamilton recently posted a picture on Instagram of himself at home. He is seen hugging a wooden pillar and smiling. With the win, he also sent across a strong message to his rivals for the 2020 season.

The opening race of the season is on March 15 in Australia. Lewis Hamilton will start the campaign seven victories short of Schumacher's tally of 91. If Hamilton wins the championship this year, he is likely to become the most successful F1 driver of all-time (at least statistically).

Also Read: Michael Schumacher's Prophecy On Lewis Hamilton's F1 Future Comes True; Watch Video

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari rumours

Earlier, reports emerged about Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari at the end of the 2020 season. The rumours picked up pace after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post 2020. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri has confirmed that F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end. Hamilton has long been linked with a move to Ferrari after previously admitting his admiration for the Italian outfit.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Blames F1 Career For Split With Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton on the cusp of signing a contract extension

Recently, Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Lewis Hamilton could sign a new, extended contract with Mercedes. It could halt his move to rivals Ferrari after the 2020 season. It was the same publication that had broken the news about Lewis Hamilton being in talks with Ferrari over a potential move.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton: F1 Champ's Salary Revealed By His Former Teammate

Lewis Hamilton donates money for Australia Bushfires

Lewis Hamilton recently pledged to donate $500,000 (382,819 pounds) towards the rescue of animals caught in bushfires ravaging South East Australia. He put up a video of a koala being saved from a backdrop of smoke and flames. He wrote that it saddens him deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death for no fault of theirs.