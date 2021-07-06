Australian Grand Prix Called Off For Second Successive Season Owing To COVID-19 Pandemic

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 announced on Tuesday that the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian Grand Pix for the MotoGP has been cancelled as well.

This is the second successive season the Australian F1 event has been called off after the 2020 Grand Prix was also cancelled after a McLaren team member contracted COVID-19 shortly before the race.

The move follows failed talks with health officials

According to local media, the move follows failed talks with health officials at the state and federal government levels over how to bring personnel, including riders and drivers, through Australia's strict closed border.

The idea of a biosphere was floated, at least for the Albert Park F1 race, but failed. Even bringing personnel through hotel quarantine would have been difficult due to a recent cap on new arrivals in response to the highly transmissible Delta strain of COVID-19.

The 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was due to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit from 18-21 November.

We regret to announce that the 2021 #AusGP has been cancelled due to restrictions & logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.#F1 https://t.co/aDmCA8s6nx — F1 Australian Grand Prix (@ausgrandprix) July 6, 2021

In a quote given by Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman, Paul Little AO, on the official Australian Grand Prix website he says "We’re deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP and Formula 1 fans won’t be able to see the world’s best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits. We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations.”

'Can deliver 23 race season in 2021' says F1 CEO

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali was quoted by the Australian Grand Grix site saying that "While it is disappointing we won’t be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23 race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward to replace the place left vacant by the Australian Grand Prix. We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded."

Former F1 driver and AGPC Board Member, Mark Webber said that "I’m shattered that we can’t hold a Formula 1 event in Australia for another year. It’s a real shame as we’re world-class at pulling these types of events off as an organisation.”

