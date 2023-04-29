Formula One fans it's time to get back to your go-to grid as the F1 Sprint Shootout for the Azerbaijan GP is now live. The drivers have returned after a one-month break and it is Baku where the latest fight to finish will take place. This time something new has been established and is making rounds. Here's a brief explanation of the F1 Sprint shootout plus the information about where to watch the live streaming of across different continents.

The drivers will compete in yet another qualifying session to establish the grid order for the Sprint race later on in the day, making it the first Sprint Shootout in Formula 1 history. The Q1, Q2, and Q3 format will be used, however, drivers will only be allowed to use one pair of tyres for each section: Mediums for SQ1 and SQ2, and Softs for SQ3. Watch out for Lando Norris and Yuki Tsunoda, as if they advance to SQ3, they won't be able to participate owing to a tyre wager they made yesterday. Get hold of the following information to know where to catch the live action. The time across different parts has been stated, plus the details of Live Streaming. With lots to look forward to keep a connection open with this space as here all the F1 updates will be provided.

What time does the Azerbaijan GP Sprint Race start?

The sprint race for the Azerbaijan GP starts at 4.30 pm IST, on April 29, 2023. In UK the Race the sprint will start at 9:30 AM BST. In USA, the race will begin at 4:30 AM ET.

How to watch F1 live in India?

Indian F1 fans can watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 on F1 TV. Fans can avail F1 2023 season on F1 TV Pro. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.

Azerbaijan GP sprint race live streaming details in UK

Fans from UK and Ireland can watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 by tuning into Sky Sports F1.

How to watch Azerbaijan GP 2023 in the US?

Racing fans in the US can watch the Azerbaijan GP live on ESPN.

How to watch F1 live in Europe?

Fans in France wanting to watch the Azerbaijan GP 2023 sprint race can do so on Canal+. Elsewhere, F1 race weekends will be broadcast live on Sky Deutschland in Germany and on Viaplay in The Netherlands.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 starting grid

Full starting grid for Sunday's Azerbaijan GP

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Max Verstappen

3. Sergio Perez

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lando Norris,

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Lance Stroll

10. Oscar Piastri

11. George Russell

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Alex Albon

14. Valtteri Bottas

15. Logan Sargeant

16. Guanyu Zhou

17. Nico Hulkenburg

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Nyck de Vries