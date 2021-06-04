Azerbaijan GP Practice Results As Checo Perez, Max Verstappen Dominate P1 And P2

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend is off to a flyer as the Red Bull vs Ferrari battle seems to continue from two weeks ago in Monaco. The Milton Keyes outfit is off to a fantastic start as they topped both practice sessions with the Maranello outfit not far behind. Here are the complete Azerbaijan GP practice results and details of where to watch Azerbaijan GP live in India?

Azerbaijan GP practice results: Max Verstappen leads Azerbaijan GP FP1 practice timings

Monaco Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen picked up where he left off two weeks ago as he led the Azerbaijan GP FP1 timings in his Red Bull. Similarly, Ferrari too continued their fantastic form from Monaco as Charles Leclerc clocked the second-fastest time followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz in third. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez was fourth fastest in the other Red Bull.

2017 Azerbaijan GP winner Daniel Ricciardo seems to have rediscovered his form as he clocked the fifth-fastest time in his McLaren. The Australian was followed by AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who continues to impress the racing paddock with his fantastic performances. Meanwhile, reigning F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton could only manage the seventh-fastest time in his Mercedes. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas, did not fare well either as he only managed tenth fastest with both McLaren's Lando Norris and Alpine's Fernando Alonso finishing ahead of him in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Verstappen is top dog in first practice, Leclerc a fraction behind #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/0PSE0LzLWE — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

Azerbaijan GP practice results: Sergio Perez leads Azerbaijan GP FP2 timings

While a similar leaderboard was seen in Azerbaijan GP FP2 as compared to the FP1 timings, the second session had far more incidents. Red Bull continued their dominance into FP2 as Sergio Perez topped the timing charts followed by his teammate Max Verstappen. The two Red Bulls were followed by the two Ferraris with Carlos Sainz in third and Charles Leclerc in fourth.

Pierre Gasly was once again impressive in his AlphaTauri as he set the fifth-fastest time. The Frenchman was followed by Alpine's Fernando Alonso in sixth and an unlikely candidate Antonio Giovinazzi in seventh in his Alfa Romeo. The top ten were rounded by McLaren's Lando Norris in eighth, Alpine's Esteban Ocon in ninth and AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda in tenth.

Meanwhile, Mercedes had another disastrous session. Lewis Hamilton managed only eleventh fastest and could also be heard on the radio complaining that he could not go any faster. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas, only managed 16th fastest as he had an incident midway into the session.

Bottas bringing the smoke show to Baku 💨



He's currently down in P16 this session ⏱#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/sJPLDX7oUf — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

Although Charles Leclerc managed fourth-fastest he too crashed into the barrier. Amidst all these incidents there was also a red flag in the session after Nicholas Latifi's Williams suffered an engine failure. Considering the layout of the Azerbaijan GP track, fans can expect a number of incidents to take place in both qualifying and the main race.

The moment Leclerc found the Baku barrier 💥



He managed to recover from the incident and finished FP2 in P4 💪#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5XQZSKvTUV — Formula 1 (@F1) June 4, 2021

Where to watch Azerbaijan GP live in India?

Unfortunately, there is no Azerbaijan GP practice live telecast in India. However, fans can watch the Azerbaijan GP qualifying and main race live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. They can also watch the Azerbaijan GP live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.