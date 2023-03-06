Bahrain GP: Updated F1 Driver & Constructor Standings As Alonso Clinches Podium, Max Wins

The F1 2023 season kicked off on March 5 with an eventful Bahrain Grand Prix. While the reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the season opener with a dominating performance, Red Bull earned a perfect 1-2 as Sergio Perez finished at a deserving P2. The biggest highlight from Round 1 of the 2023 season was two-time world champion Fernando Alonso earning a podium finish on his debut for Aston Martin.

En route to a P3 finish, Alonso first battled the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, before overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who finished at P4. It came after Charles Leclerc suffered a DNF due to technical reasons. Meanwhile, Hamilton finished fifth in the race ahead of Lance Stroll, Russell, and Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas. Pierre Gasly clinched a P9 finish on his Alpine debut, while Thai driver Alex Albon was the last points finisher.

Will Fernando Alonso win his first F1 race in 10 years?

Having won his last F1 race 10 years ago, 41-year-old Alonso and Aston Martin were off to a flying start after finishing P7 in the constructors' championship in the F1 2022 season. As reported by the Associated Press, speaking after the race, Alonso said, “I had the same feeling from testing — it’s too good to be true. But it seems real. I could have driven for another hour on the track”.

Shedding light on his chances of winning this season, he added, “I would say yes, when you are P3 in race one, anything can happen in 22 races”. It is worth noting that Aston Martin is a customer team of Mercedes and uses their engine among other car components. After witnessing a glimpse of the Hamilton vs Alonso battle in Bahrain, F1 fans are certainly looking for the iconic rivalry to see a new turn this year.

Here’s a look at the top 10 drivers of the finishing grid at the Bahrain GP 2023 and the updated F1 2023 drivers and constructors championship standings.

Updated F1 2023 Drivers' and Constructors' Championship Standings