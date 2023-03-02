Bahrain GP 2023: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

The Formula 1 2023 season officially kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix 2023, scheduled to be held this weekend. The Bahrain GP 2023 comes a week after the constructors held a three-day F1 pre-season testing 2023 at the Bahrain International Circuit. After an exciting round of testing the new 2023 cars, the teams and drivers are now set to take the track for the Bahrain GP 2023.

2022 F1 World Champions Red Bull looked the fastest during the official pre-season testing, with Ferrari also looking strong to challenge for the championship in 2023. While Mercedes looked a bit off pace, they are expected to bring in significant changes heading into the season opener in Bahrain. Aston Martin took everyone by surprise with their pace during the testing, with some experts claiming that they will be fighting with Mercedes for P3 in the championship this season.

Here’s a look at the full schedule, live streaming details, and more about ahead of the season-opening Bahrain GP 2023.

Bahrain GP 2023: Full schedule for F1 2023 season opener

Practice 1 on Friday, March 3 from 5:00 PM IST to 6:00 PM IST

Practice 2 on Friday, March 3 from 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST

Practice 3 on Saturday, March 4 from 5:00 PM IST to 6:00 PM IST

Qualifying session on Saturday, March 4 from 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST

Main Race on Sunday, March 5 from 8:30 PM IST

Where will the F1 Bahrain GP 2023 take place?

The Formula 1 Bahrain GP 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

How to watch the live telecast of the F1 Bahrain GP 2023 in India?

Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the season-opening Bahrain GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Bahrain GP 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the season-opening Bahrain GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.