Bajrang Punia Asks Parents To Encourage Children In Sports As Advice For Budding Athletes

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia on Friday revealed that he considered wrestler Sushil Kumar as India's best wrestler and claimed that the jailed wrestler was the reason wrestling saw an elevation in India. Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics which was the first in 56 years. Bajrang Punia won the bronze medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the Men’s Wrestling 65 kg category.

Sushil Kumar's Olympic feat

While speaking during a felicitation ceremony and motivation session organized in his honour by the Delhi Metro security unit of the Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Punia shed thoughts on whom he considers the best in India. As per PTI, Punia said, “I do not consider anyone a better wrestler than Sushil Kumar in India…he enlivened wrestling after winning an Olympic medal in 2008, and that came after 56 years”.

Sushil Kumar was arrested back in May this year by the Delhi Police and a charge sheet was filed against him in connection with an alleged murder of a former junior national wrestling champion at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi. Punia was also asked to comment on Sushil’s arrest, but he strictly gave his opinion only about Sushil’s sporting career. During the interaction with the CISF personnel, Punia further said, “I gave my best (in the Tokyo Olympics). 2024 (Olympics) is just around the corner. I will try to change the color of my medal. I believe that you should always think positive. There is nothing in life that cannot be done. You need to work hard”.

Punia also had some advice for the budding athletes who want to represent India at the biggest global sporting event. He said, “It all begins with the parents...they will have to encourage their children. They are the first guru and coach. If they do not encourage their children to play sports then it cannot be done (doing better in sports and athletics and winning medals)”. Punia also met a few of the CISF wrestlers with whom he had previously trained at the Chhatrasal stadium.

Meanwhile, Indian table tennis player, Manika Batra also marked her presence during the felicitation ceremony. Batra reached the third round of the women's singles event during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and became the first Indian paddler ever to reach the third round at the Olympics in a singles event. She also won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award in 2020.

