Bajrang Punia Calls For 'support Of Whole Country' After Scuffle Between Cops, Wrestlers

As a clash broke out between the wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and the Delhi police, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia called for the support of the nation and urged people to join the demonstration.

Speaking to media, Punia alleged disorderly conduct by the police personnel and said, "This is how they respect women. They are abusing our sisters and daughters." Alleging an onslaught, he added, "They have smashed the heads of two of us in an inebriated state."

"We're in need of the support of the whole country; everyone must come to Delhi. Police are using force against us, abusing women, and doing nothing against Brij Bhushan." Wrestler Bajrang Punia added.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat hit out at the administration and said, “The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country.”

In a video being circulated on social media platforms, some of the protesters can be heard accusing a police personnel of attacking two wrestlers under the influence of alcohol. The accused policeman is seen sitting in the video, while the protesters allege that his colleagues were mute spectators.

"The mattresses got wet due to the rain, so we were bringing folding beds for sleeping, but the police did not allow that. Drunk policeman Dharemendra abused Vinesh Phogat and got involved in a scuffle with us," former wrestler Rajveer told the media.

"They started hitting us. Bajrang Punia's brothers-in-law, Dushyant and Rahul, suffered head injuries. The police did not even let doctors reach the site. Even the women constables were misbehaving with us," he said.

Punia's wife, Sangeeta, also claimed that she was pushed around by policemen.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters have been demanding criminal action against Brij Bhushan for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on Friday on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by the wrestlers.