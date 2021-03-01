Bajrang Punia Confirms Quitting Social Media Till Olympics, Fans Laud Wrestler's Resolve

Fans applauded Bajrang Punia's dedication after he confirmed on Monday that he will quit social media until the 2021 Olympics are over. The Indian star grappler is one of India's biggest medal hopes. Bajrang Punia earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships.

Bajrang Punia leaves social media to focus on Olympics 2021

The star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia announced on Monday that he will stop using all social media handles till the Tokyo Olympics as he wishes to completely focus on his preparations. Punia competes in the 65-kg freestyle category and is one of India's best hopes for an Olympic medal this year. His last competitive international event was at the Asian Senior Championships in February 2020.

Fans applaud Bajrang Punia

Fans were quick to take note of Punia's decision to quit social media and applauded his decision. One fan replied, "We are with your decision and pray to God, you bring the gold medal in the Olympics and brighten the name of the country." With such strong dedication, fans will hope that Bajrang Punia can bring back the glory to India.

We are with your decision and pray to God, you bring the gold medal in the Olympics and brighten the name of the country.🤗🙏 — Diptiman Yadav 🇮🇳 (@Diptiman_4742) March 1, 2021

Bajrang Punia diet

It goes without saying that in order to maintain his form, Bajrang Punia eats a strict and disciplined diet. The Olympian believes in eating good organic whole foods and even drinks four litres of milk fortified with almonds and desi ghee. The primary reason for eating such a heavy meal is the anaerobic training that Bajrang performs.

Bajrang Punia net worth

With strong performances around the world, Bajrang Punia is seeing a steady increase in his net worth. As per Forbes India, the wrestler is believed to have earned about Rs. 2.4 crore at the end of 2019, helping him rank 94 on India's 2019 Celebrity 100 list. The wrestler is known for endorsing brands such as Mobil, Asics shoes and TT underwear.

Vinesh Phogat

Another Indian ace wrestler is Vinesh Phogat. She pinned 2017 world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya on Sunday to grab a Gold medal at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kyiv. Vinesh Phogat is the only Indian woman wrestler to have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. With preparations already underway, both Punia and Phogat will hope for a strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

Brilliant to get back on the mat and into competition mode! Great workout on the mat against! Quite happy with how things went for me🥇but as always, found some areas where I need to improve! That's d beauty of competing! Always lots of lessons 2 take back and work on perfecting! pic.twitter.com/xjCMzwhhyn — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) March 1, 2021

