Sprinter Yohan Blake Claims He Would Rather Miss Tokyo Olympics Than Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Four-time Olympic medallist Yohan Blake has bizarrely claimed that he would rather miss the Tokyo Olympics later this year than receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The Jamaican sprinter will likely participate in what is expected to be his third and final Olympic event later in July. Jamaica is set to receive the first of 50,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine this week, but Blake voiced his opinion on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yohan Blake makes shocking claim over COVID-19 vaccine

On Saturday, the Jamaica Gleaner revealed how Yohan Blake, by his own admission, stated that he would rather miss the Tokyo Olympics than be immunised by the COVID-19 vaccine. "My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," said Blake. The sprinter then added, "I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons." Blake, who recently opened a health and wellness centre, concluded by stating that he hopes to compete internationally from May onwards.

In life, you are what you think you are, not what people think you are. Don't follow the crowd. Have a mind of your own. Love and value yourself! — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) February 27, 2021

The Olympics, which were pushed back by a year due to the global health crisis, are set to begin on July 23, though speculation remains the event might yet be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Blake came under heavy criticism for his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine, with several netizens branding the two-time Olympic gold medalist 'selfish' and 'arrogant'. However, in a video posted late on Saturday night, Blake said, "Follow your mind, not the crowd. At the same time, be respectful to each and every one. Don’t let anyone take away your choice. Love me or dislike me, but I am here for a reason, to serve God, and at the same time be a servant for God to help each and everyone."

Jamaica has had 422 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, and 23,263 cases, according to Worldometer. The country is yet to receive its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, but health minister Dr Christopher Tufton said, on Friday, they would "soon" arrive.

Yohan Blake career: Honours and titles

Blake won the gold medal in the 100m sprint at the 2011 World Championships and the event in Tokyo may be his last chance to shine on the Olympic stage. He finished as the silver medallist in the men’s 100m and 200m at the 2012 London Olympics, behind legendary compatriot Usain Bolt, while the duo formed part of Jamaica’s gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team at those Games and at Rio 2016. Blake also finished fourth in the men’s 100m final at Rio 2016 but was unable to reach the 200m final.

Image Credits - Yohan Blake Instagram