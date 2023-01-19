Bajrang Punia Thanks Government For Support, Claims WFI President Planning To Flee Country

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Thursday claimed that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh is planning to flee the country and has requested the government to keep an eye on him. This comes a day after top Indian wrestlers staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing the Brijbhushan-led WFI of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation among other allegations.

Punia on Thursday spoke to reporters again and claimed that Brijbhushan is planning to flee the country. He also thanked the government for its support in the matter and requested authorities to keep an eye on the WFI president until the allegations levelled by the wrestlers are being investigated. As per sources, the central government has formed a three-member committee to probe the matter involving WFI and its wrestlers.

"I thank the government for the support. We have come to know from sources that our president is planning to flee the country. So, we request the government to focus on this until the allegations made by our wrestlers are being investigated," Punia said while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

Allegations made by wrestlers

The wrestlers called on WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to step down from the post, levelling serious charges of corruption, mental harassment, and sexual exploitation. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat said that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the permission of the coaches, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training. Phogat also accused WFI president of sexually exploiting female wrestlers.

WFI president's defence

Meanwhile, the WFI president has issued a response of his own, where he has denied all charges and has refused to step down from the top post. He claimed that Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik told him a week ago that they had no problems. Brij Bhushan Singh said that he is ready for an investigation into the matter after refuting all charges levelled against him by the wrestlers. He also alleged that a top industrialist is behind the protest and wants him removed from the post.

