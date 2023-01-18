As India's Top Wrestlers Level Huge Allegations Against WFI Chief, Here's What They Demand

India's top wrestlers including the likes of Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik are staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh. The wrestlers have accused Brijbhushan Singh of mental harassment, bribery, corruption, and torture among other allegations.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Vinesh Phogat added that despite the torture she was subjected to by the WFI, she and the rest of the wrestlers have always received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She further claimed that the coaches break the wrestlers mentally by torturing them on daily basis.

She added that the wrestlers cannot even have water without the permission of the coaches, who constantly keep in touch with the WFI president and give him all that happens during training.

Here's the list of demands raised by the Indian wrestlers

The first and foremost demand of the wrestlers is to get WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh removed from the top post.

The wrestlers want new coaches and physios for future training and want the training centre to be moved to Delhi from Lucknow.

The wrestlers want financial support to reach them, alleging that WFI officials often use it for their personal benefits.

Meanwhile, the WFI president has issued a response of his own, where he has denied all charges and has refused to step down from the top post. Brijbhushan Singh said that he is ready for an investigation into the matter after refuting all charges levelled against him by the wrestlers. He also alleged that a top industrialist is behind the protest as he wants him removed from the post.

Image: ANI