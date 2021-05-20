BAO Vs TAB Dream11: Orioles Vs Rays Prediction, Team News And MLB Top Picks

The Baltimore Orioles (BAO) and the Tampa Bay Rays (TAB) will clash in the upcoming game of the MLB 2021 season on Thursday, May 20 at 12:35 PM local time (10:05 PM IST). The game will be played at the Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Here is our BAO vs TAB Dream11 prediction, top picks and BAO vs TAB Dream11 team.

MLB Dream11: BAO vs TAB game preview

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently at the second spot of the MLB American League East standings. Manuel Margot and team have played 44 games so far in the tournament, winning 25 and losing 19. The Baltimore Orioles, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the same with the same win-loss record of 17-25.

Despite the slight difference in their win-loss record, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to get a tough competition from the Baltimore Orioles. The Rays will have high expectations from Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe and Josh Fleming, while the Orioles will depend on Cedric Mullins, Rio Ruiz and Pedro Severino to come out on top.

BAO vs TAB team news

The Baltimore Orioles will enter the Oriole Park without Heston Kjerstad (ill), Hunter Harvey (oblique), Richie Martin, Chris Davis and Michael Baumann (elbow), who are all reported injured. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays won’t be getting any assistance from Cody Reed, Luis Patino, Chris Mazza (shoulder) and Michael Wacha (hamstring) on Thursday, while Chris Archer and Oliver Drake are reported doubtful.

BAO vs TAB Probable Playing 9

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Trey Mancini, Ramon Urias, Ryan Mountcastle, Rio Ruiz, Tanner Scott, Austin Hays, Jorge Lopez, Pedro Severino

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Kevin Kiermaier, Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Joey Wendle, Josh Fleming, Mike Zunino

BAO vs TAB Top Picks

Baltimore Orioles: Cedric Mullins, Rio Ruiz, Pedro Severino

Tampa Bay Rays: Manuel Margot, Brandon Lowe, Josh Fleming

BAO vs TAB Dream11 team

Outfielders: Cedric Mullins, Manuel Margot, Randy Arozarena, Ryan Mountcastle

Infielders: Brandon Lowe, Willy Adames, Rio Ruiz

Pitcher: Josh Fleming

Catcher: Pedro Severino

BAO vs TAB Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Tampa Bay Rays will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BAO vs TAB playing 11, BAO vs TAB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BAO vs TAB live and BAO vs TAB game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

