Barry Alvarez Shuns Annoying Grandson During Wisconsin Badgers' Rose Bowl 2020 Game

other sports

Wiscon Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez shuns his nagging grandson during the Rose Bowl 2020. Oregon Ducks beat the Badgers 27-26 to clinch the title.

Barry Alvarez

The Rose Bowl 2020 game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks was a close affair. Ducks prevailed in the contest, winning 28-27 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Wisconsin Badgers who clinched the NCAA's Big Ten Conference with a 10-4 overall record failed to make it count in the big game on Wednesday night (Thursday IST).

Also Read | Winning Watson Prepared To Lead Houston Texans Into Playoffs

Watch: Rose Bowl 2020 highlights

Wisconsin football: Barry Alvarez with an epic game moment

With the Wisconsin Badgers looking for their first Rose Bowl title in 20 years, athletic director Barry Alvarez was captured tensed as ever during the game. Wisconsin Badgers were leading 10-7 in the first quarter when the camera panned towards Barry Alvarez in the stands. Watching the game intensely, the footage captured his grandson nagging him. The footage shows Barry Alvarez instantly shoo away his grandson with his expressions not changing once during the whole incident.

Also Read | No. 7 Oregon Beats No. 11 Wisconsin 28-27 In Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl 2020: Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks

The American College Football game is of high importance for the players who aim to transition their college career into a successful NFL career. 21-year-old Justin Herbert starred for the Ducks with 138 passing yards, one interception and three on-rushing touchdowns. 

Also Read | Jason Garrett's Future Clouded In Doubt, But Jerry Jones Could Be Letting Him Down Easy

Meanwhile, Twitter reacts to Barry Alvarez shunning his grandson

Also Read | Cincinnati And Boston College Set For Birmingham Bowl

