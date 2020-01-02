Barry Alvarez Shuns Annoying Grandson During Wisconsin Badgers' Rose Bowl 2020 Game

The Rose Bowl 2020 game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Oregon Ducks was a close affair. Ducks prevailed in the contest, winning 28-27 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Wisconsin Badgers who clinched the NCAA's Big Ten Conference with a 10-4 overall record failed to make it count in the big game on Wednesday night (Thursday IST).

How do you feel about the Oregon Ducks 28-27 Rose Bow win over Wisconsin in GIFs? #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9fGh2kCY12 — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) January 2, 2020

Watch: Rose Bowl 2020 highlights

Wisconsin football: Barry Alvarez with an epic game moment

With the Wisconsin Badgers looking for their first Rose Bowl title in 20 years, athletic director Barry Alvarez was captured tensed as ever during the game. Wisconsin Badgers were leading 10-7 in the first quarter when the camera panned towards Barry Alvarez in the stands. Watching the game intensely, the footage captured his grandson nagging him. The footage shows Barry Alvarez instantly shoo away his grandson with his expressions not changing once during the whole incident.

Rose Bowl 2020: Wisconsin Badgers vs Oregon Ducks

The American College Football game is of high importance for the players who aim to transition their college career into a successful NFL career. 21-year-old Justin Herbert starred for the Ducks with 138 passing yards, one interception and three on-rushing touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks are the 2020 Rose Bowl Champions #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/qnNA6ElGeQ — BlueWorld (@TheBluePlanet13) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter reacts to Barry Alvarez shunning his grandson

Stop bothering Barry Alvarez while the game is on. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2020

Barry Alvarez swatting away attention from his grandson is exactly who he seems like. Plus, he has to live in Wisconsin. — Troy Hyde (@troyhyde44) January 1, 2020

At least Barry Alvarez has his priories in order. pic.twitter.com/uIVh4O7TSG — Matthew (@Matthew89303681) January 1, 2020

Barry Alvarez has no time for your shot kid pic.twitter.com/cLzFQRSoxq — Genos Picks (@Genos_Picks) January 1, 2020

