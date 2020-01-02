Jason Garrett's Future Clouded In Doubt, But Jerry Jones Could Be Letting Him Down Easy

The popular belief within the Dallas Cowboys camp was that for coach Jason Garrett to secure his job for next season, he would have to lead the Cowboys to the pinnacle of the NFL this season - the Super Bowl. After 17 weeks of regular-season football, Jason Garrett's side were a considerable distance away from fulfilling that ambition. For the sixth time in his nine-year tenure as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, the Cowboys failed to make it through to the playoffs. With a number of Cowboys fans calling for Jason Garrett's head after the Week 16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, many have wondered what is causing the delay in the announcement of his axing. Why then, is the 'Jason Garrett fired' story on hold?

Speaking with the media after Sunday's game, there was no word from Jerry Jones on Jason Garrett’s future. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 30, 2019

Dallas Cowboys: Jason Garrett fired? Not yet

The Cowboys will now have to wait for a whole year before thinking about making it through to the Super Bowl. After the 31-point Week 17 win over the Washington Redskins, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones voiced all of remorse, accountability and resolve in a single breath. “I’m not going to get into it at all, an evaluation or an assessment. I’m not,” Jerry Jones was quoted as saying. “I’m going to do exactly what I always do and get up, go forward and do the best job that I can.”

Despite the buzz, quiet start to the offseason: — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 31, 2019

There have been a number of reports regarding the number of days left in Jason Garrett's contract. The one thing these reports agree on is that Garrett's contract is bound to expire inside the duration of a week. Is Jerry Jones allowing Jason Garrett to run down his contract and leave the Dallas Cowboys with his head somewhat held high? Considering the fact that there is close to 26 years of history between Jason Garrett and the Dallas Cowboys, this could very well be true.

Jason Garrett's father Jim Garrett served as a longtime scout for the Cowboys from 1987 till 2004. Jerry Jones took ownership of the Cowboys in 1989, two years into Jim Garrett's scouting tenure. After nine-and-a-half years as head coach of the Cowboys, in addition to three-and-a-half years as a coordinator and assistant head coach, Jerry Jones could be looking to let Jason Garrett down easy. The 'Jason Garret fired' story, therefore, will have to wait to be in print.

