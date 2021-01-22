Baseball Legend & Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Passes Away At 86, Atlanta Braves Confirms

Baseball legend as well as the Hall of Famer of the game Henry Louis Aaron a.k.a. Hank Aaron has passed away at the age of 86. The news of the legendary player's demise has been officially confirmed by the Atlanta metropolitan area-based professional baseball team Atlanta Braves on Twitter.

The cause of death is reportedly unknown as of now.

Hank Aaron, also nicknamed 'Hammerin' Hank' spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs. Hank had made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the Milwaukee Braves way back in 1954.

Prior to that, the late baseball legend got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and had a lion's share in contributing to the team's World Series victory in 1952.

The biggest moment of his illustrious career arrived on April 8, 1974, as he ended up breaking George Herman a.k.a. Babe Ruth's home run record by reaching 715.

'Hammer' bid adieu to the game in 1976 and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame six years later i.e. in 1982. Aaron played the vast majority of his MLB games in right field, though he appeared at several other infield and outfield positions. In his last two seasons, he was primarily a designated hitter.

The right-fielder who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

Hank Aaron's successful baseball career & accomplishments

'Hammerin Hank' set a wide array of career hitting records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits, and total bases.

But the Hall of Famer will be remembered for one swing above all others, the one that made him baseball’s home-run king. It was a title he would hold for more than 33 years, a period in which the Hammer slowly but surely claimed his rightful place as one of America’s most iconic sporting figures.

