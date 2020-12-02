The Great Khali Joins Farmers' Protest Outside Delhi, Chants 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

Former WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' joined the farmers' protest at the Tikri border on Tuesday as the standoff between the farmers and the Centre over the Farm laws intensified. The 7-foot giant, who hails from Punjab, stood in solidarity with the farmers in their protest against the 'black' Farm laws and urged the people of India to support their farmers in the agitation. The farmers' protest, which began with the Dilli Chalo march, enters the seventh day on Wednesday as talks between the farmer unions and the government remain inconclusive, with a next round of talks scheduled for Thursday.

The Great Khali took to social media to share a video of himself participating in the protest. In the video, the former WWE star explained the alleged losses that the farmers and common man will face due to the Farm Laws and appealed to the government to roll back the legislation. Further, Khali also said that the battle was not between Punjab and Haryana and that the farmers will not return until their demands were met & that they were equipped with six-months' worth ration.

Talks remain inconclusive

With the third round of talks with the farmers concluding on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has remarked that the discussions happened in an 'amicable' environment. He informed that the next round of talks will be held on Thursday at 12 PM and also appealed to the farmers to form a small committee.

Speaking to Republic TV right after the end of discussion on Tuesday, Narendra Tomar said, "The environment of discussions was amicable. It was decided that the next round of talks will be held day after tomorrow at 12 pm. We tried to explain that the laws are not against them and we also told them to form a small committee and have a discussion, but they wanted everyone to deliberate together. We said we have no problem with that."

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal represented the Centre in the meeting. Thousands of farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi have refused to move to the Burari Park, where the Centre has made arrangements for the protestors to continue their demonstrations peacefully. The farmers had rejected the proposal to shift citing Burari Park as an 'open jail'. Amid this, however, there are also complaints by various farmer groups that they are being urged to make the matter a political one, which they do not desire. On Tuesday, as the Congress and AAP sent emissaries on to the scene of the protest, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined at the Delhi-Ghazipur border. Sources in the BJP also claimed that there was an attempt ongoing to topple the Haryana government.

What are the controversial agrarian laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

